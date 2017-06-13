

Koda Glover’s injury has the Nationals bullpen scrambling once again. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Dusty Baker doesn’t want to talk about the bullpen anymore, and who can blame him. When asked why the Nationals called up Trevor Gott Monday, Baker called it “self-explanatory.” When asked if the Nationals would return to a case-by-case closer arrangement with Koda Glover on the disabled list, Baker became agitated.

“Come on man, how many times we covered this before?” Baker asked. “I’m serious … it’s been a case-by-case basis every day.”

After Monday’s 11-10 loss to the Braves, after Matt Albers allowed a three-run home run in the ninth to sink the Nationals on a night they scored 10 runs, Baker was no longer angry. He was listless.

“There’s no answers right now,” Baker said. “I would say score more runs, but we scored more runs.”

Baker knows how to control the message, put on a good front and protect his guys. He has said many times, most recently Sunday, that he does not want to kick his pitchers when they are down. The media, fans, and the relievers themselves do that enough. The only thing to do is “love ’em.”

But Baker also admitted Sunday that he “can’t blow smoke at ’em” when things aren’t going well. Things did not go well again Monday, which somehow felt like the most painful, stabbing loss in a season full of similar disappointments. Instead of protecting his players, instead of saying the right things, Baker quietly told the truth.

“We need some help,” he said. “We need some help big time. We’ve been knowing that all along.”

After the game, a Post photographer near the Nationals dugout spotted Bryce Harper hollering angrily in the dugout after making the final out, his Nationals having coming up just short again. As reporters walked into the clubhouse a few minutes afterward, Harper marched out, already dressed, his exit velocity far higher than usual.

Daniel Murphy, who had a nice evening offensively, but nevertheless did not factor prominently in the outcome overall, sat patiently at his locker as if to answer for something.

“I think we just came out of a series where we didn’t swing the bats well, either,” Murphy said. “The pitching staff, especially starting pitching, has done a great job for us. So this is the ebbs and flows of the season. I think the best medicine would be to come out tomorrow and try to score more runs than the Braves.”

Diplomatic as always, Murphy touched on the one point that his manager put more bluntly: The Nationals did score more runs Monday, and have for much of this season. Despite their efforts, or sterling performances like Max Scherzer’s Sunday, they must hold their breath through the later innings. Instead of dismissing the problem, as they did earlier this season, Nationals players are being more up front about it now.

“I think everybody in here, we’re all pulling for them, we all believe in them. I just hope that they worry about what goes on in the clubhouse and not what really what’s said outside the clubhouse,” Stephen Strasburg said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that the way it works is they build you up to bring you down. It’s easy to kick a guy when he’s down. I’m just going to try to be a great teammate to them and support them through thick and thin.”

In other words, players are choosing their words carefully. Their manager is blatantly asking for help. The Nationals moved their top pitching prospect to the bullpen, and selected a big league ready arm in the first round of the draft Monday night. Their bullpen is no longer an annoyance. It is a problem, an untenable situation for which they all must answer.

“We’re just trying to pick up our end of the bargain, just keep each other positive really,” Albers said Monday. “It’s going to go through tough stretches so have a lot of veterans down there who’ve had big leagues success so we know we can do it, just got to keep fighting keep grinding.”

Nationals General Mike Rizzo will, without a doubt, pursue outside help at the trade deadline. He has done so in each of the last two seasons, and those bullpens were far more stable than this one.

Monday, he and the Nationals called up Gott, choosing a short bench to keep an extra arm in the bullpen. They are, quite frankly, trying everything to find short-term help from within while they look for long-term help elsewhere.

Certainly, pitchers like Shawn Kelley, Joe Blanton, and Blake Treinen will continue to get chances. All of them are on guaranteed contracts. Their resumes suggest they will improve. But Baker does not have to use them in key situations if more tenured pitchers look better. Glover will probably get the closer’s job back when he returns from injury, having looked the best of anyone the Nationals tried there. But outside of that ninth inning, everything else feels up for grabs, an uncertainty the Nationals can afford in a division as weak as theirs, with a lead as big as theirs, at least statistically.

What they may not be able to afford is much more of the mental strain.

Perhaps Gott will lock down one spot in the bullpen. Perhaps he won’t. But either way, Baker will have to keep answering questions about this bullpen, whose members have not yet been able to answer those questions for him.