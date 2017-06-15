

Trevor Gott spent three days with the Nationals. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

NEW YORK — Seeking ways to bolster their bullpen however possible, the Nationals recalled left-hander Matt Grace from Class AAA Syracuse Thursday. Right-hander Trevor Gott was sent back to Syracuse as the corresponding move.

The switch gives Washington a fresh arm after Gott threw 52 pitches in a 13-2 loss to the Braves Wednesday, as well as a third lefty to counter the Mets, whose collection of left-handed hitters includes Lucas Duda, Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, and Michael Conforto. Conforto, who has missed the last three games with a back injury, may not be available during the four-game series.

“The bullpen move was precipitated by the fact that he had gone two innings yesterday and threw [52] pitches,” Baker said. “And he had gone the day before and actually went longer than we wanted him to. But I told you yesterday was about bullpen preservation after about the fifth inning. so he wasn’t going to be any good to us with the amount of pitches he threw. And Gracie has been good and also they’re predominately left-handed so that was the reason we made the move. And some of their right-handers are better against right-handers than left-handers.”

This is Grace’s fifth assignment with Washington this season. He’s allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings over seven appearances. Gott was promoted for his first major league stint this season on Monday. He appeared in two of Washington’s next three games and allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings as the Nationals’ sacrificial lamb Wednesday.

In other bullpen news, Baker said the club has a rehab assignment mapped out for Sammy Solis, but a definitive start date hasn’t been determined. Solis was placed on the disable list on April 19 with elbow inflammation.

Brian Goodwin gets the start in left field for the Nationals with right-hander Robert Gsellman starting on the mound for New York. Washington’s lineup is otherwise the usual, with Gio Gonzalez on the mound.

NATIONALS (39-26)

Trea Turner SS

Brian Goodwin LF

Bryce Harper RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Anthony Rendon 3B

Matt Wieters C

Michael A. Taylor CF

Gio Gonzalez LHP

METS (30-34)

Juan Lagares CF

Wilmer Flores 3B

Yoenis Cespedes LF

Jay Bruce RF

T.J. Rivera 2B

Lucas Duda 1B

Rene Rivera C

Jose Reyes SS

Robert Gsellman RHP