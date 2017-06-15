

Will Matt Albers become the Nationals’ de facto closer? (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

While the Washington Nationals were busy going 2-5 on their recent homestand, which concluded with a 13-2 loss to the Braves on Wednesday, the Mets were winning and making up some ground in the National League East. New York has won five of six games, including two of three against the Cubs, to trim their deficit behind the Nationals in the National League East to 8.5 games.

That’s still not a small margin, especially for mid-June, but Washington missed opportunities to augment their lead, thanks largely to the bullpen. Now it has another seven consecutive games against division opponents — four against the Mets and three in Miami — to expand the gap. Washington is 4-2 against New York, and will send Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg to the mound Friday and Saturday.

[Nationals draft Dusty’s son Darren Baker in 27th round]

Three things to keep in mind as the rivals clash in Queens.

WHO CLOSES?

Well, that depends on a couple of things. With Koda Glover on the disabled list, Dusty Baker must handle the late innings on a case-by-case basis depending on availability and matchups. It’s essentially a closer-by-committee, which Baker has insisted since March never works in the major leagues and reiterated again Wednesday. But Glover doesn’t sound close to returning from the back injury he worsened Sunday. That leaves Baker to juggle late-inning roles.

[Tanner Roark struggles from the start as Braves hammer Nats]

Matt Albers might make the most sense at closer. The right-hander squandered a two-run lead Monday, but he’s been Washington’s best reliever this season. The ninth-inning, three-run homer he surrendered to Atlanta’s Tyler Flowers on Monday was just the third homer he’s allowed in 25 2/3 innings. That’s nothing in a bullpen with the highest home run rate in the majors. Enny Romero is another possibility. The southpaw has again battled with inconsistent command this season, but he hasn’t allowed a run over his past 10 1/3 innings. Or maybe the Nationals trade for that “bona fide closer” Baker desires this weekend and this will all be forgotten.

FILLING IN FOR WERTH

Like Glover, Jayson Werth’s return doesn’t appear close, which means the Nationals will probably continue using a rotating cast of left fielders. Brian Goodwin, Ryan Raburn and Adam Lind have each started there recently, and each has made a case for playing time. Goodwin hit his third home run in four days Thursday and has hit his four career homers over his past 12 games. Lind is batting .349 with a 1.019 OPS, but he and the Nationals would prefer that he play first base. Starts there, however, are few and far between when Ryan Zimmerman is healthy. Raburn, the only right-handed hitter of the three, had a couple of hits, including a triple, in his start Wednesday.

[A 101-year-old Nats fan gets the thrill of her life in first ballpark visit]

On Thursday, Lind and Goodwin both started against right-hander Julio Teheran, but that was only possible because center fielder Michael A. Taylor was given the day off and Baker didn’t want to start Raburn against the righty. Instead, he had Lind in left field with Goodwin in center. Expect the rotation to depend on the opponent’s starting pitcher. The Mets haven’t announced their starters for Friday and Saturday. Right-hander Robert Gsellman will start Thursday and righty Jacob deGrom will get the nod Sunday.

METS MALADIES

The Mets are playing their best baseball since early April, but they continue to be plagued by injuries. The latest victims are shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, second baseman Neil Walker, outfielder Michael Conforto, right-hander Matt Harvey, and left-hander Josh Smoker. Cabrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a sprained thumb, leaving Jose Reyes as the starting shortstop. Doctors were scheduled to evaluate Harvey’s right arm Thursday after he logged just four innings Tuesday. Conforto has missed the past three games with back stiffness. Smoke was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a shoulder strain after an 81-pitch outing Tuesday. To top it off, Walker exited Wednesday’s win over the Cubs with a leg injury.

[Dusty Baker says he told you so: ‘The save by committee don’t really work’]

New York has already been without ace Noah Syndergaard (lat) and closer Jeurys Familia (shoulder) for long stretches. Left-hander Tommy Milone (knee) and third baseman David Wright, who hasn’t played a game this season because of a shoulder injury, are also on the disabled list.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Thursday: Gio Gonzalez vs. Robert Gsellman

Friday: Max Scherzer vs. TBA

Saturday: Stephen Strasburg vs. TBA

Sunday: Joe Ross vs. Jacob deGrom