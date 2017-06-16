

Bryce Harper’s 17th home run was a laser. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Bryce Harper has slugged moonshots high and far since his days as a teenage prodigy. A few red seats in the third deck in right field at Nationals Park serve as reminders of that prodigious power. But he may never have hit a home run harder than the one he clubbed in the first inning at Citi Field on Thursday night.

Harper had Robert Gsellman on the ropes, in a 3-1 count, with the bases empty and two outs. The Mets right-hander could’ve pitched around Harper and start anew against Ryan Zimmerman. But he refused to surrender. Instead, he tried to sneak a two-seam fastball by him.

It was a mistake. Harper smashed the 93 mph fastball, and it traveled over the right field wall at 116.3 mph for his 17th home run. The line drive was the 24-year-old Harper’s hardest-hit ball since the league began tracking exit velocity in 2015 — Harper’s MVP season. According to ESPN, the ball took 3.8 seconds to get reach the seats. It then ricocheted onto the field and over Mets right fielder Jay Bruce’s head a second time.

“That was like a Hank Aaron shot,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “That was like a high line drive. It didn’t need any time. As soon as he hit it, you knew that ball was out. So it just shows you, like Hank used to say, it’s not how far, it’s how many.”

More importantly, it was Harper’s second home run in four games after he had gone 11 games since hitting his 15th of the season on May 26, and extended his hitting streak to eight games. He’s had only one hit in seven of his last eight games during the hitting streak, including a 1-for-4 effort in Washington’s 8-3 win Thursday, but he’s also compiled five walks during the stretch and Baker was encouraged by his line out to left field Thursday.

“I’m sure Harper is right around the corner,” Baker said.

The world caught a glimpse with his home run in the first inning Thursday, the 138th of his career and perhaps the hardest one he’s ever hit.

“That was a different sound,” Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez said. “He got it solid for sure. That ball left in a hurry. But then again, it’s Bryce. Any time you hear a loud sound like that you know it’s going somewhere far and fast. It’s impressive what he’s been doing and he continues to do. He keeps getting better and better as the game goes on. And he’s so young. He’s got a long way to go. Enjoy baseball for the next 20 years.”