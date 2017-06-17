

Shawn Kelley finished Washington’s win over the Mets Friday. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK — The Nationals needed just three outs from their bullpen in an 7-2 win over the Mets on Friday night because Max Scherzer provided the other 24. Shawn Kelley secured them, but not without apprehension.

The right-hander allowed a leadoff home run to Jay Bruce in the ninth inning then a few hard-hit balls foul and two long flyouts. The home run was the ninth he’s allowed in 18 innings this season, tied for the most in baseball among relievers. His rate of 4.50 home runs per nine innings is the second-highest among those with at least 10 innings.

Perhaps more concerning was Kelley’s velocity. Kelley, who throws two pitches, topped out at 91 mph and held steady at 90 mph. It was a drop from his usual velocity, which averages over 92 mph according to FanGraphs and has consistently reached 94 mph over the last couple seasons. It caught Dusty Baker’s attention and the manager indicated it was the byproduct of an injury.

“He has a little tightness in his neck that they’re trying to subside now,” Baker said. “A spasm in his neck. Yeah, a little concerned.”

Baker said Kelley, who has a 7.00 ERA in 22 appearances, likely won’t be available Saturday, but it was too early to tell if he would need to go on the disabled list for the second time this season. Kelley, 33, missed nine games in May with a lower back strain. Washington already has Koda Glover (back) and Sammy Solis (elbow) on the disabled list. Solis began a rehab assignment Thursday and Glover didn’t make the trip to New York.

Otherwise, the Nationals, who are carrying an extra reliever, should have the rest of their relief corps available behind Stephen Strasburg Saturday. Washington’s batting order will have a couple twists: Anthony Rendon batting second and Daniel Murphy, not Ryan Zimmerman, in the cleanup spot. Adam Lind will get the start in left field with the right-handed Seth Lugo starting for the Mets. Lind has never faced Lugo, but is slashing .363/.430/.638 with five home runs against right-handers this season.

NATIONALS (41-26)

Trea Turner SS

Anthony Rendon 3B

Bryce Harper RF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Adam Lind LF

Michael A. Taylor CF

Jose Lobaton C

Stephen Strasburg RHP

METS (30-36)

Michael Conforto CF

Yoenis Cespedes LF

Jay Bruce RF

Wilmer Flores 3B

Lucas Duda 1B

T.J. Rivera 2B

Jose Reyes SS

Rene Rivera C