MIAMI — About an hour and a half before Wednesday’s game, Davey Lopes searched the clubhouse for Ryan Raburn, who was sitting at his locker.
“Left field,” Lopes told him, and Raburn nodded. Soon after, bench coach Chris Speier had to reprint the lineup card for the series finale against the Marlins. Originally, that lineup contained Michael A. Taylor, playing center and batting seventh. But Taylor is “a little injured,” Manager Dusty Baker said, unwilling to identify specifics. He was, therefore, a late scratch.
Taylor has had a spectacular defensive series, making several difficult running catches in the spacious Marlins Park outfield, and throwing out two men on the bases Monday night.
“Quite a few guys are kind of ailing, injured. We’ve played a lot of ball in a lot of days,” said Baker, whose team has not had a day off since June 1. “You just don’t want to take any chance on anyone getting injured. So we’ve got kind of a new lineup.”
That lineup does not include Ryan Zimmerman or Daniel Murphy, both of whom Baker promised a day off a week ago. Because the Nationals do not play Thursday, Zimmerman and Murphy will get two days off before returning to action Friday night at Nationals Park. Zimmerman missed three games a week and a half ago, but has not missed any since.
Wednesday’s lineup does include Anthony Rendon, who left Monday’s game with a stinger in his neck and sat out Tuesday.
“He’s a little sore, too,” Baker said. “But Anthony said he could play, especially with the need for Murph to have a day off. So that’s where teammates pick up teammates.”
Rendon will hit fourth behind Bryce Harper. Those two, and leadoff man Trea Turner, will be the only full-time starters in the lineup that faces Marlins right-hander Dan Straily on Wednesday afternoon.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS (43-28)
Trea Turner SS
Brian Goodwin CF
Bryce Harper RF
Anthony Rendon 3B
Adam Lind 1B
Stephen Drew 2B
Ryan Raburn LF
Jose Lobaton C
Max Scherzer P
MIAMI MARLINS (31-38)
Dee Gordon 2B
Giancarlo Stanton RF
Christian Yelich CF
Marcell Ozuna LF
Justin Bour 1B
Derek Dietrich 3B
A.J. Ellis C
JT Riddle SS
Dan Straily P