

Michael A. Taylor, who has been playing well this week, is out of the Nationals’ lineup Wednesday. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

MIAMI — About an hour and a half before Wednesday’s game, Davey Lopes searched the clubhouse for Ryan Raburn, who was sitting at his locker.

“Left field,” Lopes told him, and Raburn nodded. Soon after, bench coach Chris Speier had to reprint the lineup card for the series finale against the Marlins. Originally, that lineup contained Michael A. Taylor, playing center and batting seventh. But Taylor is “a little injured,” Manager Dusty Baker said, unwilling to identify specifics. He was, therefore, a late scratch.

Taylor has had a spectacular defensive series, making several difficult running catches in the spacious Marlins Park outfield, and throwing out two men on the bases Monday night.

“Quite a few guys are kind of ailing, injured. We’ve played a lot of ball in a lot of days,” said Baker, whose team has not had a day off since June 1. “You just don’t want to take any chance on anyone getting injured. So we’ve got kind of a new lineup.”

That lineup does not include Ryan Zimmerman or Daniel Murphy, both of whom Baker promised a day off a week ago. Because the Nationals do not play Thursday, Zimmerman and Murphy will get two days off before returning to action Friday night at Nationals Park. Zimmerman missed three games a week and a half ago, but has not missed any since.

Wednesday’s lineup does include Anthony Rendon, who left Monday’s game with a stinger in his neck and sat out Tuesday.

“He’s a little sore, too,” Baker said. “But Anthony said he could play, especially with the need for Murph to have a day off. So that’s where teammates pick up teammates.”

Rendon will hit fourth behind Bryce Harper. Those two, and leadoff man Trea Turner, will be the only full-time starters in the lineup that faces Marlins right-hander Dan Straily on Wednesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (43-28)

Trea Turner SS

Brian Goodwin CF

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Adam Lind 1B

Stephen Drew 2B

Ryan Raburn LF

Jose Lobaton C

Max Scherzer P

MIAMI MARLINS (31-38)

Dee Gordon 2B

Giancarlo Stanton RF

Christian Yelich CF

Marcell Ozuna LF

Justin Bour 1B

Derek Dietrich 3B

A.J. Ellis C

JT Riddle SS

Dan Straily P