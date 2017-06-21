

Joe Ross is now in Jose Lobaton’s batting practice group. (Nick Wass/AP)

MIAMI — A new hitter joined the final batting practice group Tuesday at Marlins Park. He stood about 6-foot-4, with clean batting gloves and a little more bounce in his step than the rest. Starter Joe Ross hit with the position players, unusual for a starter, normally relegated to pitcher’s batting practice, in which high-fives are given for balls hit deep, and more batted balls go straight up than straight out.

Tuesday, Ross hit with the big boys, his effort apparent. He hit a ball out to left center in his first round, after which Dusty Baker wandered by and signaled with both arms. Ross was dipping his shoulder, and needed to stay level. He nodded and readied himself to adjust next time around. After all, he needs to be ready these days. Baker has used Ross as a pinch runner and pinch hitter this season, the latter Monday night. Ross doubled in his sixth pinch-hit at-bat of the season.

Ross was always one of the better hitters on the Bishop O’Dowd high school team in Oakland, Calif., with a quick and athletic right-handed swing. Though it was clear his future was in pitching, he nevertheless displayed plenty of offensive ability. Now, he jokes about his abilities, but always has his cleats near him in the dugout in case the situation arises. This week, as the Nationals have sacrificed a full bench for an extra relief pitcher, the situation has arisen several times.

“You can write [him in as a pinch hitter] every day, especially since I only have four extra men,” Baker said. “I try not to use him the day after he pitches if I can. I definitely don’t want to use him the day before he pitches in case something happens to him.”

Stephen Strasburg was a Silver Slugger once. Max Scherzer actually owns the best career average of any Nationals starter at .180. Ross is hitting .174. But Ross has the best OPS of the five at .426. Statistics likely played little decision in choosing Ross as the pitcher to hit when needed, however.

Baker did not explain why he likes Ross as a pinch hitter, but the 24-year-old is the most athletic of the quintet, and the most adept around the bases — in other words, least likely to do something awkward. His legs have fewer miles on them than the rest.

Ross is 2 for 6 as a pinch hitter after his double Monday night. Since 2010, only seven pitchers have more pinch-hit at-bats than Ross. Travis Wood has 13. Mike Leake has 12. Madison Bumgarner has nine. Carlos Zambrano and Micah Owings have eight. Perhaps coincidentally, four of those five played for Baker at some point in their careers. He even tried to convince Owings to be a two-way player while he managed him in Cincinnati. It didn’t work.

Baker does not seem likely to use Ross in that role. But only Bumgarner (three) has more pinch hits this decade than Ross, who is tied with five pitchers for second on that short list.

Should he stick in the rotation long-term, he might get a chance to take the lead.