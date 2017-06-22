

Brian Goodwin has hit his four career home runs in June. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

In late April, when the Nationals needed an outfielder to replace the injured Adam Eaton, the club looked to its Class AAA affiliate and bypassed Brian Goodwin. Instead, the Nationals plucked Rafael Bautista from Syracuse for his first major league stint. The decision surprised Goodwin, a former first-round pick who debuted in the majors last season and who figured to be next on the depth chart. But he remained undeterred.

“I think it actually worked the opposite way,” Goodwin said. “Like, ‘I see where I stand. I see what I got to do. It’s not going to be given to me.’ And I don’t want that. I want to earn it.”

Less than two months later, Goodwin is back in the majors and enjoying his best stretch at the highest level. In 17 games in June, the outfielder is batting .255 with an .875 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and all four of his career home runs, while starting games at all three outfield spots.

He began the month with four hits, including a home run and a triple, in a June 2 win over the Oakland Athletics, starting for the suspended Bryce Harper. Two days later, Jayson Werth fouled a ball off his toe, granting Goodwin his first extended regular playing time in the majors. The left-handed hitter has settled into a platoon with Ryan Raburn, starting against right-handed pitchers in Werth’s absence. Last week, he hit three home runs in three starts across four days before he smashed two doubles in a win over the Mets.

“I think that’s the key, really [getting regular playing time],” Goodwin said. “You get to see [at-bats] and pitches live. You can’t simulate like that in the case or in practice. I think just being out there and getting the reps, it helps you take off.”

“He’s learning,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s learning how to hit. His confidence is off the roof and he’s playing ball. He can do a lot of things.”

Goodwin impressed when he finally made the majors at age 25 last August, after battling injuries and inconsistency in the minors, and batted .286 with a .747 OPS in 22 games. But there was a simple reason for Washington’s decision to bypass Goodwin for a return in April: He wasn’t producing. Goodwin was batting .189 with a .507 OPS in Syracuse’s first 12 games. All seven of his hits were singles. Then a switch flipped, and he batted .302 with a .824 OPS and six extra-base hits over his next 13 games. The numbers were on par with his production with Syracuse last season, when he clubbed 14 home runs and posted a .787 OPS in 119 games.

“I kind of stumbled out of the gate,” Goodwin said. “I think I was searching, maybe trying to do too much in camp. Obviously, everything I could to stay up. So, I guess when I got down there, I start realizing that I needed to just go back to what I was doing and that I had success with. I just started to do that and relaxed a little bit and took the pressure off myself.”

It took perhaps a bit longer than he expected, but Goodwin is back in the majors. and he’s capitalizing on a chance to prove he belongs.

“I don’t think there’s any difference,” Goodwin said. “I think I’m still playing the same game. I think it’s just actually getting an opportunity for you guys to see it now. I think I just had to wait my turn, I guess.”