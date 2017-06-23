

Joe Ross will get a chance to bounce back this weekend against the Reds. (Nick Wass/AP)

After their first day off in three weeks, the Washington Nationals begin their final push before the all-star break with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds that opens a stretch of 17 games in 17 days.

The Reds are eight games behind the Brewers in the National League Central, which puts them in last place in the division at 30-41. The Nationals open the series 14 games over .500 and hold a 9 1/2 game lead over the second-place Braves. Here are some things to think about as they take on the Reds this weekend at Nationals Park.

[Nats’ Aaron Barrett plans for an amazing comeback to defy his grisly elbow injury]

CINCY STARTERS

The Reds will rely on an intriguing trio of starters, beginning with rookie Luis Castillo, who will be called up from Class AA to make his major league debut. Castillo is a former top Marlins prospect who headed to Cincinnati in the deal that secured Dan Straily for Miami. The Nationals faced Straily in Wednesday’s loss in Miami. Castillo is a right-hander who has struck out 81 batters and walked 13 in 80 2/3 minor league innings this season.

Saturday, the Nationals will face Reds righty Homer Bailey, who was one of the league’s most prominent starters until injuries struck. Bailey is making his 2017 debut, and has made three rehab starts in which he pitched to a 1.08 ERA. Dusty Baker managed Bailey in Cincinnati, and the right-hander had his two best major league seasons under Baker in 2012 and 2013. But he has made just eight starts since 2014 because of injury, though he is only 31 years old.

Sunday, the Nationals will face journeyman Scott Feldman, who Matt Wieters caught in Baltimore, but against whom the Nationals have little experience and little success.

[Thursday mailbag: Who is untouchable if the Nationals look to deal for relief help?]

NATIONALS STARTERS

This weekend will feature starts from Joe Ross and Tanner Roark, both of whom are searching for consistency. Roark endured the shortest outing (2 2/3 innings) of his career Monday in Miami, after which he declared that he “needs to stop pitching like crap.” He believes mechanical issues have contributed to the trouble, but was not able to adjust between his last two starts. The Nationals need him to do so now.

Ross, similarly, has struggled, having allowed seven earned runs in his last 11 1/3 innings, and has not shown the ability to pitch deep into games. He and the rest of the rotation, including Friday night’s scheduled starter Stephen Strasburg, will be on an extra day of rest because of Thursday’s day off.

[Brian Goodwin is capitalizing on his chance to play every day]

REDS’ OFFENSE

Perhaps surprisingly for a team so low in the standings, the Reds have the fourth-most productive offense in the National League, at least in terms of OPS. They have hit the sixth-most home runs in baseball, four fewer than the Nationals, and lead the National League in stolen bases. For reference, the Nationals are third in that category, with 13 fewer.

Billy Hamilton’s 31 steals lead baseball and account for nearly half of Cincinnati’s total. Second baseman Jose Peraza is also a threat with 15 stolen bases.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ offense centers on two key pieces, one somewhat surprising, one decidedly unsurprising. Joey Votto is once again one of the most productive hitters in the National League, with a 1.019 OPS that ranks fourth in baseball, just behind Ryan Zimmerman, just ahead of Bryce Harper.

The other is shortstop Zack Cozart, who leads all MLB shortstops in OPS. But fortunately for the Nationals, Cozart is on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right quad.

Another threat is outfielder Adam Duvall, who has 16 home runs, second only to Votto on the Reds’ roster.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Friday: RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Stephen Strasburg

Saturday: RHP Homer Bailey vs. RHP Joe Ross

Sunday: RHP Scott Feldman vs. RHP Tanner Roark