Adam Lind gets the start against Scott Feldman. (Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports)

As he usually does on days like this, Dusty Baker will hold a few regulars out of his starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game. Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Wieters will get the day off, which means Zimmerman will get a game and a half off, since Baker was able to remove him from Saturday’s blowout win early, too. Jose Lobaton will catch in Wieters’s place. Adam Lind will play first.

Lind gets the start against Reds right-hander Scott Feldman, who has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season. The Nationals should not lose much offensively, given that Lind is hitting right-handers so well. If he only faced right-handed pitchers, in fact, he would be one of the league’s most potent hitters. He is hitting .344 with a 1.026 OPS against righties this year. Those numbers would put him third in batting average and fourth in OPS leaguewide, though of course he cannot toss his numbers against lefties, and does not have enough at-bats to qualify.

Lind’s numbers against lefties this season consist of an eight at-bat sample size, too small to analyze much, though his OPS is just .347. But over the course of his career, the disparity stands up. Lind has an .854 career OPS against right-handed pitching. He has a .587 OPS against lefties.

Fortunately for the Nationals, then, Feldman is right-handed, allowing Baker to rest Zimmerman without conceding offense. The Nationals will have five left-handed hitters in the lineup Sunday, as well as Trea Turner, whose splits mimic those of a left-handed hitter. He is hitting .320 against righties this season, but .246 against left-handers.

That lineup will back Tanner Roark, who endured the shortest start of his career in his last outing, but will have a fully rested bullpen in support Sunday.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (45-29)

Trea Turner SS

Brian Goodwin LF

Bryce Harper RF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Anthony Rendon 3B

Adam Lind 1B

Michael A. Taylor CF

Jose Lobaton C

Tanner Roark P

CINCINNATI REDS (30-43)

Billy Hamilton CF

Scooter Gennett 2B

Joey Votto 1B

Adam Duvall LF

Scott Schebler RF

Patrick Kivlehan 3B

Jose Peraza SS

Tucker Barnhart C

Scott Feldman P