

Francisco Rodriguez struggled with the Tigers, but the Nationals hope to sign and revive him. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Washington Nationals are pursuing a minor league deal with former World Series winning — but recently released — closer Francisco Rodriguez, according to a person familiar with the situation. Rodriguez lost the closer’s job with the Tigers this season and was pitching to a 7.82 ERA before Detroit released the veteran, a well-liked and respected clubhouse presence whose numbers dropped across the board.

That the Nationals have interest in the six-time all-star is not surprising. They are desperate for bullpen help, but always cost-conscious, and Rodriguez will come cheap. He also comes with questions, like whether his high-80s fastball velocity is enough anymore, and why his swing-and-miss rate dropped dramatically this season, from 12 percent last year, to 9 percent this year.

If one believes in bad luck — and around this Nationals bullpen, many do — Rodriguez has had some of that, too. His ratio of home runs to fly balls is nearly double his career average, a statistic that usually corrects much like batting average on balls in play. Several veteran members of the Nationals bullpen — namely Shawn Kelley and Joe Blanton — have fallen victim to similarly high rates this season. Whether that is an indication of diminishing stuff, bad luck, or a combination is difficult to say. If it is luck, Rodriguez is certainly due for some good luck soon. If not, the Nationals likely will not commit much to him and are therefore taking a small risk for the high reward of a veteran pitcher with World Series experience.

Whether Rodriguez would start in the minors is unclear, but that the Nationals expect the deal would be of the minor league variety indicates skepticism on their behalf. But as the calendar flips to July, the Nationals almost certainly will be taking chances and making calls to improve their bullpen in the coming weeks. In Rodriguez, they can buy low on a veteran with a great clubhouse reputation, while not siphoning many resources away from their pursuit of higher profile relievers with more recent success.

If Washington completes a deal, it will not have solved the problems of its beleaguered bullpen, nor should it be expected to stop making moves. The Nationals simply will be taking a chance on a proven reliever with October success, hoping he can find his way to do so again.