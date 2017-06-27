

Gio Gonzalez has the third-lowest ERA among qualified NL starters (2.87). (Geoff Burke/USA Today)

Perhaps the most fitting sequence of Gio Gonzalez’s mystifying 2017 season occurred in the top of the fifth inning Monday night at Nationals Park. Gonzalez had retired the first two batters and was up, 0-2, on Cubs all-star first baseman Anthony Rizzo. He was cruising. But then Rizzo fouled off two pitches, took the next three for balls, fouled off another pitch, and then took ball four for a walk.

That brought up Kris Bryant, another all-star, and Gonzalez promptly delivered three straight balls. He suddenly was in danger — again — of having his outing unravel with the Nationals facing a 1-0 deficit. But then Gonzalez did what he always seems to do this season: He emerged unscathed after toying with fire. The left-hander pumped in strike after strike, getting Bryant to foul off three straight pitches before taking a change-up for strike three to end the inning.

It was peak 2017 Gio Gonzalez — a roller-coaster ride but effective — though the Nationals would eventually fall, 5-4, and Gonzalez was charged with the loss. The 31-year-old walked five batters, hit another, and threw 113 pitches in six innings, but he allowed just two hits and one run with eight strikeouts — the first of which was the 1,500th of his career. The run came on one of those hits: a home run by Willson Contreras to lead off the game. The only other hit was Jeimer Candelario’s double in the fourth inning. It wasn’t textbook one-run ball, but it was one-run ball nonetheless.

“His outing was good,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “He threw a lot of pitches, but … he threw the ball well against some very tough hitters over there and he gave us a great chance to win.”

As he usually is, Gonzalez was stingy with runners in scoring position. After holding Chicago hitless in four such at-bats, opponents are 8 for 79 (.102) with zero home runs, four doubles, and a .360 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with runners in scoring position against him this season. The second-lowest opponent’s batting average in those situations among qualified starters entering Monday was Matt Harvey’s .123. He also was fifth in baseball in left-on-base percentage at 84.5 percent entering Monday.

His success in tight situations counters his tendency to put himself in them. While he’s walked 45 batters in 100 1/3 innings — good for one of the 10 highest walk rates in the majors — across 16 starts this season and entered Monday with the lowest first-strike pitch percentage (52.4), his ERA stands at 2.87. Only Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw have lower marks among qualified National League starting pitchers.

“It’s been fun to watch,” Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. “The way he’s come back, the way he’s pitching to contact, coming after people. Tonight [was] no different than what he’s done all year. He puts a lot of pressure on the guys, throws a lot of strikes. And when that curveball’s working, he’s tough to face.”

The formula has Gonzalez on the cusp of perhaps playing in his second all-star game in his home town of Miami — one of the goals he outspokenly set before the start of the season. He has one more scheduled start, against the Cardinals this weekend, to pad his résumé before the all-star rosters are unveiled Sunday. Gonzalez said playing in the exhibition is important to him, but his focus wasn’t there yet on Monday.

“You probably [can ask] me that question on Sunday,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t know now. Right now I’m just focusing on that one mistake pitch and turn the page from there. Today, I have to worry about what I could’ve done better to keep myself strong in the game.”