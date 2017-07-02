

ST. LOUIS — The question isn’t if the Washington Nationals will acquire bullpen help before the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline. The entire industry knows they will. It’s a matter of who, when, and how many pieces they will add. The Nationals are dead-set on trading for a bona fide closer, which Manager Dusty Baker all but requested earlier this month, but they could also decide to add another reliever or two to shore up their depth. There are options in both departments for General Manager Mike Rizzo, who must take finances and prospect price into account.

Royals scouts have stalked Nationals affiliates recently and Washington is interested in Royals closer Kelvin Herrera, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Herrera is a sensible solution. He’s a hard thrower with nasty stuff, just 27 years old, and under team control through next season so the investment would extend beyond a half-season rental. That’s enticing for the Nationals, who have had a revolving door at closer in recent years and saw Mark Melancon leave in free agency after trading Felipe Rivero for him last July. Rivero has an 0.86 ERA in 42 innings for the Pirates this season.

A couple poor outings over the last month inflated Herrera’s ERA, which stood at 4.35 entering Saturday, but he hasn’t allowed a run over his last seven outings. The obstacle in acquiring Herrera – or any high-profile reliever – is the Nationals have not indicated they are willing to part with any of their top four prospects – Victor Robles, Juan Soto, Erick Fedde, and Carter Kieboom. A package to acquire a reliever of Herrera’s caliber will probably require at least one. And the Royals may not sell. Kansas City has recently surged and is at .500. The next couple weeks could decide whether Herrera – and other Royals – will be moved before the trade deadline.

Phillies reliever Pat Neshek and Padres lefty Brad Hand are among those potentially available on the tier below Herrera and the Nationals are interested in both, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The 27-year-old Hand had a 2.53 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP, and was striking out 10.8 batters per nine innings across 42 2/3 innings in 38 games entering Saturday. A left-hander, Hand has another three years of team control beyond this season, which could drive up his price. Yahoo Sports recently reported the Padres are seeking a return similar to what the Yankees received from the Cubs for Aroldis Chapman last season. In that trade, the Yankees acquired four players, including top prospect Gleyber Torres.

Neshek should come cheaper because he’s 36 and on a one-year, $6.5 million deal. He allowed three runs against the Mets on Saturday, but until then hadn’t permitted a run in 18 innings since May 14. The right-hander entered the game having allowed two runs in 34 appearances this season and could be the Phillies’ representative at the all-star game.

There are, of course, other potential relievers on the market that could entice the Nationals beyond the aforementioned three. David Robertson of the White Sox and the Nationals have been connected for months, and the Nationals were reportedly close to trading for him over the offseason but the deal got hung up over money. Robertson, 32, is making $12 million this season and is owed $13 million in 2018.

The Athletics’ Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle; the Marlins’ David Phelps and A.J. Ramos; and the Pirates’ Tony Watson and Juan Nicasio also could all be available. Those are just some names. There are others. The Nationals could also call up in-house options such at Erick Fedde and Edwin Jackson to buoy the bullpen. They have their choices and will make some decisions over the next few weeks.