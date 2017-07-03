

Michael A. Taylor is now hitting ahead of Bryce Harper in the Nationals’ injury-depleted batting order. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

The Washington Nationals earned a much-needed 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday night, sending them home on a late flight to D.C. having staved off a sweep. But this past weekend, and the shaky week before it, have left the Nationals 14 games over .500, with their once-substantial lead in the National League East shrinking to a point at which anxiety would not be unreasonable. For reference, though, they still own the second-largest lead in baseball.



But this week, they will play three games against the third-place Mets and four against the second-place Braves, the teams nearest them in the division. First come the Mets, who are 7-3 in their past 10 games. The Nationals are 4-6, and are still adjusting to life without their shortstop and leadoff man, Trea Turner. In other words, as the Mets are surging, the Nationals look vulnerable, making this week a crucial one. There exists potential for Washington to hit the all-star break comfortable — or as uncomfortable as it has been all season.

METS ON THE MOUND

At times this season, the Nationals looked back at a New York pitching staff that hardly resembled the one they battled for most of the last two seasons. Noah Syndergaard is still out, and Matt Harvey is not quite himself, but they will face right-hander Jacob DeGrom and suddenly surging left-hander Steven Matz.

Certainly, neither of them is as intimidating as, say, a healthy Syndergaard. But Matz, who opens the series, and Tuesday’s starter, Seth Lugo, both missed substantial time and are back in relative force. DeGrom is the only member of the Mets’ Opening Day rotation to be untouched by injury, and is 4-0 with 31 strikeouts in his past four starts. In other words, while at times the Mets seemed to use a quick pulse check as the sole prerequisite for a major league start, they are settling in now, meaning the Nationals will see a more stable rotation than they have in previous series this season.

INJURIES IN THE OUTFIELD

Much like the rest of their roster, the Mets’ outfield has been in flux at times this season, and will be perforated by injuries in D.C. Michael Conforto, their lone all-star, is on the disabled list with a bruised hand suffered last week. Conforto hit .316 for the first two months of the season, but dropped off considerably in June.

Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson was out of the New York lineup Sunday with a sore hip. Though the Mets have yet to place him on the disabled list, the New York Post (and others) reported that Granderson tried to swing and could not do so because of pain. His status for this series is unclear. The injury comes as Yoenis Cespedes is slumping (4 for his past 29 at-bats).

TOP OF THE ORDER

Since Turner broke his wrist Thursday, Dusty Baker has been piecing together the suddenly sparse top of his order. With Turner, Jayson Werth, and Adam Eaton all unavailable to a lineup that once looked to have a logjam at the top, Baker is using Brian Goodwin and Michael A. Taylor there ahead of Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy.

Goodwin led off in Friday’s loss and went 1 for 4. Taylor hit second and went 2 for 3. Taylor led off Saturday and went 1 for 4, while Goodwin was subbed out after going 0 for 2 in the second spot. Sunday, Baker went back to Goodwin in the leadoff spot and Taylor second. Both had a hit, and Taylor reached base twice and bunted successfully.

Obviously, one weekend is hardly enough to support any long-term conclusions. Taylor has struggled at the top of the order before, though he has never hit like he has this year, either. Baker has seemed determined to keep the heart of his order intact — Harper, Zimmerman, Murphy and Anthony Rendon. That approach will likely continue as long as Goodwin and Taylor keep hitting.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Monday: LHP Steven Matz vs. RHP Stephen Strasburg

Tuesday: RHP Seth Lugo vs. RHP Joe Ross

Wednesday: RHP Jacob DeGrom vs. RHP Tanner Roark