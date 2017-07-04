Gio Gonzalez should be an injury replacement at the All-Star Game, if spots open up. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

There are moments, such as when he charges a soft groundball and makes it look routine, or when he hits another line drive toward the track, when it seems absurd that Anthony Rendon is not an all-star. His teammates certainly think he is; most are walking around the Nationals clubhouse these days in “Anthony is my favorite player” T-shirts.

Snubs are a part the midsummer classic, and will only increase as the rosters tighten from 34 players to 32. But that Rendon must wait out a final vote, hoping to beat out stars such as Kris Bryant and Justin Turner, seems almost unfair. His case to play in Miami, in the minds of teammates, is conclusive.

[Nationals all-stars lobby for Anthony Rendon and Gio Gonzalez]

As Daniel Murphy put it when asked to make a case for him, “Do you go to FanGraphs?”

Check out the numbers. Rendon leads the Nationals in Baseball Reference WAR at 3.6. In fairness, Turner is ahead of him in that category by a whole tenth of a point, but both outrank every third baseman on the National League team.

Rendon is also the third-ranked defensive third baseman in the National League by most FanGraphs defensive metrics, trailing only Nolan Arenado, whom he bests in most offensive categories, and Jedd Gyorko, whom he bests in all of them. A side-by-side offensive comparison of Rendon, Arenado and reserve third baseman Jake Lamb also supports Rendon’s case.

For example, decide which of the following players should be an all-star:

Player A: .947 OPS, 16 homers, 1.02 walk-to-strikeout ratio, 3.4 FanGraphs WAR

Player B: .916 OPS, 18 homers, .51 walk-to-strikeout ratio, 2.2 FanGraphs WAR

Player C: .898 OPS, 14 homers, .43 walk-to-strikeout ratio, 2.7 FanGraphs WAR

Player A, Rendon, is the only one not on the all-star team. Player B is Lamb and Player C is Arenado.

Meanwhile, teammate Gio Gonzalez should also go to Miami, for reasons sentimental and statistical. Gonzalez is from Miami, and has been one of the more consistent left-handers in baseball for more than a half decade. He has compiled his best first half as a National, pitching to a 2.77 ERA, fourth-best in baseball.

Because of Gonzalez’s absence, this is the first time since 2013 that the four top NL starters in terms of ERA are not on the all-star team, and while the illustrative abilities of that statistic are debatable, it nevertheless speaks to his run prevention relative to the rest of the league.

Gonzalez could still make the team. Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start Sunday, and therefore would not be able to pitch in the game. Gonzalez seems a likely candidate to replace him, as does Kershaw’s teammate, left-hander Alex Wood. Wood’s numbers do not yet qualify him for a league lead, a potential knock against him. He is pitching to a 1.98 ERA, but doing so through 68 1/3 innings. Gonzalez has thrown 107. Wood has Gonzalez beat in strikeouts-per-nine.

One potential knock against Gonzalez’s candidacy to replace Kershaw: So many Nationals are already going to the game. But that argument applies to Wood, too. Kershaw is one of four Dodgers definitely heading to the game, five if Turner goes.

In other words, Gonzalez has performed over a far larger sample than Wood, and should therefore earn serious consideration for a replacement spot. If another National League starter opts out (Stephen Strasburg, for example, is scheduled to start Saturday and could decide not to participate on two days’ rest) Gonzalez should probably go.