

Jayson Werth hasn’t played since June 4. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jayson Werth recently traveled to West Palm Beach, Fla., to continue the rehab on his injured toe and encountered a roadblock, according to Nationals Manager Dusty Baker. The Nationals hoped Werth could play in the Gulf Coast League, but Baker said Werth isn’t allowed to because of Gulf Coast League rules.

“He’s still down there,” Baker said. “We got a bit of a wrench. He was trying to play there, I guess, in the Gulf Coast League, but I guess when you’re a certain, I don’t know if it’s age or amount of time in the big leagues, you’re not allowed to play with the kids down there. So he’ll just continue to work until he’s ready to play.”

But it turns out Werth can if he wants to. Gulf Coast League rules stipulate a player can’t have three years of prior minor league experience. The 38-year-old Werth, who hasn’t played in the Gulf Coast League since 1997, has appeared in 763 minor league games across 14 seasons. But that rule doesn’t apply to rehabbers.

Anyway, Baker recently said the plan is for Werth to return right after the all-star break, which makes July 14 against the Reds the earliest he will return. Werth hasn’t played since June 4 and was placed on the disabled list since June 5 after fouling a ball off his left foot. Werth was back in the No. 2 hole after Adam Eaton’s season-ending injury and was batting .262 with an .814 OPS. The Nationals have gone with a platoon of Brian Goodwin and Ryan Raburn in left field in his absence.

Fellow rehabbing outfielder Chris Heisey is on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Syracuse. Heisey was placed on the disabled list on May 24 with a biceps rupture and had his initial rehab assignment derailed in early June. He left for this second rehab assignment assured that it will go better because he didn’t feel any pain at all. The 32-year-old has played in three games for Syracuse and is 2 for 9 with a double. Baker indicated Heisey’s return isn’t imminent — and Raburn’s production in his place doesn’t make it urgent — but that could change.

“We got him playing two, off one, play a couple, four or five, and then we’ll see,” Baker said.

NATIONALS (49-34)

Michael A. Taylor CF

Wilmer Difo SS

Bryce Harper RF

Daniel Murphy 2B

Adam Lind 1B

Ryan Raburn LF

Stephen Drew 3B

Jose Lobaton C

Joe Ross RHP

Mets (38-44)

Jose Reyes SS

Curtis Granderson LF

Asdrubal Cabrera 2B

Jay Bruce RF

T.J. Rivera 3B

Lucas Duda 1B

Rene Rivera C

Brandon Nimmo CF

Seth Lugo RHP