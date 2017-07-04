Their teammates want Gio Gonzalez and Anthony Rendon to play out this scene in Miami at the All-Star Game. (Brad Penner/USA Today)

The Washington Nationals’ five all-star selections may have tied a franchise record, but it was the two players that were left off the National League all-star team that had their teammates talking Monday.

Neither Gio Gonzalez, who is sixth among qualified major league starters with a 2.77 ERA, nor third baseman Anthony Rendon, were named to the NL roster Sunday night. And at Monday’s news conference featuring four of the five Nationals all-stars (Stephen Strasburg was absent because he was scheduled to pitch Monday night), the players voiced their opinions on their teammates’ snubs.

With the #VoteRendon hashtag glaring from the backdrop in the conference room, Max Scherzer was the most vocal of the group that also included second baseman Daniel Murphy, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and right fielder Bryce Harper.

“It’s really hard for me to swallow that he is not up here at the table right now,” Scherzer said. “I just think he’s had that type of year. He’s one of the best third basemen in the game, if not the best right now. It’s really hard for me to sit here and tell you that he doesn’t deserve to go.

“I know we have these three guys on offense, and that’s what we all think about, but what Rendon has done for our ballclub and the runs that he has driven in, those have been huge, huge runs.”

Rendon hasn’t spoken about the snub since the all-star selection, and he isn’t the type of person who enjoys added attention. Instead, his teammates are campaigning on his behalf. Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies was named the NL starter at third base, a nod to a stellar first half of the season in which he has batted .298 with 62 RBI, 15 homers, 27 doubles and a FanGraphs WAR of 2.7.

Rendon can still make the all-star team, but he will need help. The 27-year-old was named one of the five finalists for the NL “Final Vote” competition, in which fans are able to vote in one more player in each league. Voting closes Thursday.

The NL finalists include Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins, Mark Reynolds of the Colorado Rockies, Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs. Rendon leads the group in doubles (16), extra-base hits (36) and FanGraphs WAR (3.4). Rendon was a finalist in the “Final Vote” in 2014 but finished fourth.

“You look at the numbers, it’s been pretty fun to watch him,” Zimmerman said.

Murphy also chimed in, calling Rendon an “under the radar superstar.”

When asked about Gonzalez’s absence from the list, Scherzer said it would have been great if 60 percent of the Nationals’ starting staff had been selected to the All-Star Game.

And there still is a chance Gonzalez could go as an injury replacement, as happened last year when Strasburg didn’t attend and Scherzer took his place. But for now, it’s a waiting game. There’s also a case to be made for the Dodgers’ Alex Wood, who is 9-0 with a 1.83 ERA and was NL pitcher of the month in May. The knock on him: He has only thrown 73 2/3 innings.

“There’s always somebody that’s deserving that is going to get passed over,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “And we do have five, maybe six if somebody cancels out. I’m sure Gio would be one of the first guys chosen. I was a victim of that before when I was with the Dodgers. Sometimes you have too many, and every one has to have at least one.”

Baker said he didn’t handle being left off the all-star squad well, but he knew just the thing to keep his mind in the right place.

“I went to get my mind together fishing someplace to attack the second half,” Baker said. “I [knew I] could use it as a downer or as a motivator so I used it as motivation, you know, to attack the second half.”

Regarding all-stars, Baker said he would be selfish if he didn’t want his players to go to the game just because of a perceived lack of a break. It would be like “not wanting your children to go.” However, Baker said he might rest a player or two after the All-Star Game, just to give them the breather that they missed.

“What I see from years of experience is a lot of the guys who go to the All-Star Game, they come back and they come back cold,” Baker said. “Real cold because they didn’t get a chance to rest mentally or physically because the All-Star Game is draining, a lot of hoopla signing 10,000 balls, at this banquet, that banquet, so I may have to rest a guy or two in Cincinnati, alternate them or something just because I’ve seen the results of the All-Star Game. So we’ll see.”

