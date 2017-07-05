

Matt Wieters is struggling mightily at the plate. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Matt Wieters is a catcher, and a catcher’s duties are onerous. Catchers manage pitching staffs, produce in the batter’s box and maintain their bodies while playing the sport’s most rigorous position. Wieters has assumed those duties this season in addition to acclimating to a new team and league, while attempting to steer the bullpen through recurring turbulence. The job is not easy.

The Nationals signed Wieters to a two-year contract to replace Wilson Ramos a week into spring training because his market evaporated, but the assumption was the marriage would last one year because the deal included an opt-out after this season. A typically solid offensive campaign and he could jump back into the free agent market for more money and long-term security. But Wieters, 31, is not enjoying a typically solid offensive campaign.

Wieters, who was given Tuesday’s annual morning game off, is batting .241 with a .672 OPS in 67 games, while ranking 79th out of 82 catchers in pitch framing, according to Baseball Prospectus. He was batting .287 with a .755 on-base-plus-slugging percentage on June 7, but his production has since plummeted. He is batting .177 since. His .198 on-base percentage since then is the worst in the majors among qualified batters. His .501 OPS is the fifth-lowest. A year ago, Wieters was batting .268 with a .760 OPS for the Orioles through July 4.

[Boswell: Nationals’ Fourth of July win shows why decision-makers deserve independence]

Combined with Jose Lobaton’s .441 OPS — the second-lowest mark in the majors among players with at least 80 plate appearances — and Nationals catchers have produced a .618 OPS this season entering Tuesday. Only the Blue Jays’ .563 was worse. Nationals catchers ranked 24th in batting average (.216), 28th in on-base percentage (.270), and 26th in slugging (.348).

“I’d rather call a game that gives up less than two runs than trying to go out there and go four for four and drive in eight,” said Wieters, who is making $10.5 million this season and would make the same amount in 2018 if he exercises his player option. “At the same time, you take pride in trying to get better. I think the biggest thing is having the confidence that even if you don’t have as much time to work on it as maybe some of the other position players are. You still have to have the confidence that you’re one click away from turning it around and being able to kind of turn the corner, just like always happens eventually. Hitting’s all confidence anyways.”

Another adjustment Wieters has had to make this season is more playing time. Last year, he made 53 starts at catcher through July 4 and finished with the ninth-most innings caught in baseball at 980 1/3. This season, Wieters, who led baseball with 4,600 innings caught from 2010 through 2013, has caught 61 games behind the plate and caught 549 2/3 innings, the fifth most in the majors entering Tuesday.

He’s still on pace, however, to catch fewer innings than his predecessor. Ramos, an all-star the Nationals relied on as a middle-of-the-order presence, finished last season fourth in the majors with 1096 1/3 innings caught. With Ramos’s departure, more playing time has shifted to Lobaton, who has started 24 games and caught 202 2/3 innings this season. He made just 38 starts and caught 277 2/3 innings last season, though he missed about a month with an elbow injury.

“I got to get Wieters days off because he was banged up when we got him,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s playing in the toughest position there is, so I have to spot him. Come playoff time, I might not have the pleasure of spotting him, so at least he’ll still be strong enough to handle the workload down the stretch.”

[Adjustments have helped Wilmer Difo settle in at the plate]

Wieters will be back behind the plate Wednesday, when Washington will try for a series sweep of the Mets, seeking to bolster a lineup that is without three Opening Day starters due to injury. Perhaps his ninth-inning walk Monday, which put him on base to score the winning run, could spark a turnaround.

“I felt like it was a focused at-bat for me, which I think can help you going through for more at-bats,” Wieters said. “To be able to have that focused at-bat in a pressure situation and just being able to take that into other at-bats when you go to the next day of ‘Okay, let me get that type of focus in there now.’ because I felt like I saw the ball really well that at-bat. And that’s always the big thing for me. Hitting is seeing the ball.”