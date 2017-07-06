

Freddie Freeman is a third baseman now, but the Nationals’ nemesis is back in the lineup this weekend. (Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports)

During a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, the Washington Nationals got an unexpected respite Wednesday night when their series finale with the Mets was rained out. The decision to call the game came around 9 p.m., meaning the Nationals did not get the whole evening to rest. But any breather is a welcome one, and any night not spent navigating a soaked field is a safer one for the Nationals, who have lost stars to rain-related injuries before.

Now they turn their attention to the second-place Atlanta Braves, their closest competition in the National League East, eight games back as of Wednesday evening. The Braves and Nationals will play four games before breaking for the All-Star Game, a unique opportunity for the Nationals, who could all but bury Atlanta by winning this series. A double-digit lead at the all-star break, given the state of their bullpen so far, would represent a comfortable and laudable position. Below, find a few things to think about as the Braves come to town.

FREDDIE FREEMAN RETURNS

The Nationals, who avoided Freddie Freeman during their last series with the Braves, cannot escape him this week at Nationals Park. The famed Nats-killer was activated from the disabled list this week after breaking his wrist earlier this season. He is returning as a third baseman, a position at which he has little big league experience but allows the Braves to leave power-hitting Mat Adams at first base to bolster their offense.

[Daniel Murphy tortures the Braves almost as much as he does the Mets]

Wherever Freeman stands when the Nationals are batting means little relative to what he has accomplished against them at the plate. Freeman is hitting .330 with a .919 OPS against the Nationals in 105 games against them in his career, one of those rare foes the Nationals pitching staff simply has never been able to solve. With Freeman in the heart of the order, the Braves look far more formidable than they have in recent months and should present a legitimate offensive challenge for these Nationals.

BRAVES OFFENSE

Freeman’s addition should spark Atlanta, which has otherwise struggled offensively despite a lineup that has plenty of on-paper firepower. But for the last two weeks, the Braves have the second-worst OPS of any team in baseball. Over the last week, they have the worst OPS in baseball (.550). By comparison, the Nationals have a .791 mark and are missing their Opening Day top of the order.

Most of the Braves lineup is in the midst of a slow stretch, though Adams has emerged as a middle-of-the-order threat so indispensable that the Braves decided to move franchise pillar Freeman across the diamond to make room. Adams is hitting .290 with 12 home runs and a .931 OPS. Center fielder Ender Inciarte, Atlanta’s all-star, is hitting .306 and is the Braves’ best base-stealing threat. Atlanta has the fifth fewest stolen bases in the National League, built more on station-to-station types like Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis. Brandon Phillips, who nearly became a National two seasons ago, is enjoying a solid first half, hitting .286 as the Braves’ No. 2 hitter.

NEW-LOOK ROTATION

After Wednesday’s rainout, the Nationals decided to skip struggling Tanner Roark and move straight to Gio Gonzalez for the series opener against Atlanta. He was scheduled to pitch that day anyway. Gonzalez will be followed by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, both of whom are making their final starts of strong first halves. The Nationals did not announce their starter for Sunday’s first-half finale.

[Dusty Baker has no problem resting his regulars, and the strategy is paying off]

Normally, that would be Joe Ross’s spot, though whoever throws Sunday would be on regular rest to start the second-half opener the next Friday. The Nationals would likely rather reset their rotation, and since Scherzer seems likely to pitch in the All-Star Game, that could mean Strasburg starts the second-half opener, depending on whether he pitches in the All-Star Game, too.

Since Roark will be on extra rest regardless of when he pitches next, the Nationals could opt to split Sunday’s game between him and Ross, thereby giving both of them some work before the break, something they have done in the past. Regardless, the Nationals will throw their three top starters in the first three games, an ideal scenario as they try to bury the Braves in the twilight of the first half.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Thurs.: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Mike Foltynewicz

Fri.: RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP R.A. Dickey

Sat.: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Julio Teheran

Sun.: RHP Joe Ross vs. LHP Sean Newcomb