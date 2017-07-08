

Max Scherzer provided another strong performance Friday, capping a first half full of them. (Brad Mills/USA Today Sports)

In the top of the fifth inning Friday night, with his so-far hitless Nationals trailing by a run, Max Scherzer got a visit from his pitching coach Mike Maddux. The Braves had a man on third, eighth hitter Dansby Swanson at the plate, pitcher R.A. Dickey waiting harmlessly on deck.

Maddux and Scherzer had a brief discussion that included what looked to be some firm words from Scherzer. If Maddux had proposed Scherzer walk Swanson to bring a less formidable hitter to the plate with a man on third, Scherzer rejected the proposal.

Given the chance to begin the next inning by facing the pitcher, Scherzer risked a foot to take an inch, refusing to give in. He threw his hardest fastball of the evening and Swanson struck out swinging, stranding the runner at third.

The essence of Max Scherzer can be found in these moments, when even those starters near the top of baseball’s Mount Olympus would consider an easier, less risky route. But Scherzer is a part of baseball’s pitching pantheon these days, the most consistently dominant starter in the game during the first half of the season.

“I’ve had a great first half. I’m going out there and accomplishing new things. I’m throwing the ball well,” Scherzer said. “But I also know the rest of the league is making adjustments against me. It’s going to be a fight in the second half. They’ve seen the way I’m pitching a little bit differently, and now they’re making adjustments to that, and it’s going to be a grind in the second half especially in the division. They’re going to keep grinding you hard.”

His first half concluded with another strong performance, one that looked less strong by the numbers than it did in person but nevertheless sent him to the all-star break with the lowest ERA among qualified starters and more history to his name.

Friday, he did not break that stride, allowing two earned runs in eight innings and struck out 10 batters for the eighth time in his last nine starts.

But he also threw 120 pitches, as Baker pushed him deep into the eighth inning, something he has had to do repeatedly to avoid his incessantly shaky bullpen. Scherzer allowed a walk and a hit to end his evening and trailed when he left to a standing ovation to a crowd increasingly aware of the rarity of what he makes look so common.

The Nationals were already trailing, 2-1, Scherzer having given up a Freddie Freeman go-ahead homer in the top of the seventh. But when he left with runners on the corners and two outs, Perez could not hold things there. Scherzer entered the eight inning as the only qualified starter in baseball with an ERA below 2.00. After Brandon Phillips took second uncontested and Freeman singled two runs home against Perez, the ace’s ERA rose to 2.10.

Numbers like those mean little in the big picture, but they do help explain the gravity of what Scherzer achieved in this first half. He has been doggedly dominant for the last month and a half and quite near it in the months before.

During his recent stretch of excellence, Scherzer had broken his bad home run habit, allowing just two in his last seven starts entering Friday, a span of 52 1/3 innings. Scherzer has allowed 13 homers in the first half after Freeman’s go-ahead blast (he allowed 27 last season).

But that number, and Friday’s loss, does not adequately define Scherzer’s first half. These might:

Since 1913, 22 qualified starters have finished the first half of a season with at least 170 strikeouts and seven with a WHIP under 0.80. Only one, Max Scherzer, has done both in the same year, entering the all-star break with 173 strikeouts and a 0.78 WHIP.

The list of statistics like those — the ones that place Scherzer not only in this era’s upper echelon, but with the all-time elite — is long and varied. One stunning split, for example, is that he finished the first half having struck out 48 percent of right-handed batters he faced.

All of that earned him a spot on the National League all-star team and makes a legitimate case for him to start the game. Dusty Baker admitted that if Scherzer didn’t have the all-star break coming up, he wouldn’t have pushed him so late in Friday’s game. Asked if the high pitch count affects his availability for the all-star game, Scherzer said he didn’t know.

“It could. You just got to come in tomorrow and see how it feels,” Scherzer said. “I think I’ve had a couple lighter loads past two so it allowed me to be strong in this start. So it’s one of those things you gotta wait and see.”