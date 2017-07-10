

Victor Robles came off the bench for the World Team in Sunday’s Futures Game. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Welcome back to Minor League Monday, our weekly post about the goings on in the Nationals organization beyond South Capitol Street. Sometimes, we’ll look at one player on the rise. Other weeks, we’ll give you a roundup of the need-to-know details from the Nationals’ top prospects.

Victor Robles’s meteoric rise in prospect circles continued Sunday, when he represented the Nationals on the World Team at the Futures Game in Miami. Robles entered the game as a defensive substitute in the fifth inning, replacing Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo in left field. He then drove a run in with a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat in the sixth inning, shifted over to center field in the seventh, and flew out in his second and final at-bat in the eighth.

Robles, who turned 20 in May, was the 10th-youngest player in the exhibition and has become a consensus top-10 prospect in the sport with his exciting five-tool skill set. He’s batting .302 with a .911 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, seven home runs, and 14 steals in 21 attempts for Class A Potomac this season, a performance that was rewarded with a Carolina League all-star game nod last month.

His ascension and inclusion in Sunday’s game are another sign of the progress the Nationals have made in the international market in recent years after the Smiley Gonzalez fiasco forced the club to reboot its efforts in Latin America. The Nationals didn’t have a player on the World Team for five years after Dominican outfielder Eury Perez played in the 2010 game, until Dominican right-hander Reynaldo Lopez pitched in the game last season. They now have had two representatives from Latin America the past two years, and more could be on the way with Dominican outfielder Juan Soto and others from Latin America garnering attention in the low minors.

Lopez was traded to the White Sox months later as part of the three-player package for Adam Eaton. The Nationals, of course, are seeking bullpen help on the trade market and Robles is a coveted talent that could headline a package for a proven reliever. All indications are that the Nationals consider Robles untouchable — perhaps along with Soto, right-hander Erick Fedde, and shortstop Carter Kieboom — but that could change before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. Stay tuned.

Below are the Nationals prospects who have appeared in the Futures Game since 2010, and the organization’s 2017 all-stars at each level.

Past Futures Game participants

2016: RHP Reynaldo Lopez

2015: SS Trea Turner and RHP Lucas Giolito

2014: OF Michael A. Taylor and RHP Lucas Giolito

2013: RHP A.J. Cole and RHP Taylor Jordan

2012: RHP Alex Meyer

2011: OF Bryce Harper and RHP Brad Peacock

2010: OF Eury Perez and 2B/SS Danny Espinosa

Class AAA Syracuse, International League all-stars

1B Brandon Snyder (.254 average, .826 OPS, 13 HR)

OF Andrew Stevenson (.344 average, .852 OPS, 6 steals since June 8)

Class AA Harrisburg, Eastern League all-stars

RHP John Simms (8-5, 3.82 ERA)

C Raudy Read (.268 average, .742 OPS, 8 HR)

1B Jose Marmolejos (.275 average, .818 OPS, 8 HR)

RHP Ryan Brinley (3.44 ERA in 29 appearances)

Class A Potomac, Carolina League all-stars

RHP Ronald Pena (5.53 ERA in 19 appearances)

C Taylor Gushue (.264 average, .812 OPS, 13 HR)

3B Kelvin Gutierrez (.288 average, .414 OBP)

OF Victor Robles (see above)

Class A Hagerstown, South Atlantic League all-stars

LHP McKenzie Mills (10-2, 2.39 ERA, 9.9 strikeouts per 9 innings)

RHP Tyler Watson (5-3, 3.83 ERA, 9.8 strikeouts per 9 innings)

1B Aldrem Corredor (.281 average, .779 OPS)

3B Sheldon Neuse (.282 average, .795 OPS, 9 HR)

RF Daniel Johnson (.313 average, .927 OPS, 16 HR)

OF Blake Perkins (.718 OPS, 6 HR, 15 steals)