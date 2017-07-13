

Sammy Solis is going back to the minors. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Nationals have optioned left-hander Sammy Solis to Class AAA Syracuse, the club announced Thursday afternoon, a day before they open the second half of the season in Cincinnati. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.

Solis’s demotion comes following a brief, forgettable stint since coming off the disabled list on July 1. The 28-year-old lefty allowed eight runs over three innings in four appearances. Opponents batted .526 and posted a 1.624 OPS against him. He allowed two home runs, walked two batters, and struck out three. The damage hiked his ERA to 14.73 in 7 1/3 innings this season.

The Nationals had designated Jacob Turner to make room for Solis on the roster, leaving them with four lefties in the bullpen, one more than usual. They’re back down to three, and the corresponding move will likely be for a right-hander. Edwin Jackson, Erick Fedde, Francisco Rodriguez, and Wander Suero are options to fill the vacancy. None of them is on Washington’s 40-man roster, which is full, so a spot would have to be created.