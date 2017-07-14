

Joe Ross left his last start with triceps tenderness. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Nationals will add two new relievers to their troubled bullpen Friday in Cincinnati, though not quite in the way some hoped. Right-handers Trevor Gott and Austin Adams will be promoted to the big leagues Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Nationals already had one open roster spot, as they optioned lefty Sammy Solis to Class AAA Syracuse this week. The second will be cleared by Joe Ross, who will move to the disabled list with an undisclosed injury, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Ross left his start last Sunday with what Dusty Baker called “triceps tenderness” in the area of his throwing elbow, but the results of his MRI exam were not available before the team left for the break. A person familiar with his condition said the Nationals are will get a read Friday of his MRI arthrogram — which uses dye for contrast to examine the inside of a joint — but that the test was, indeed, on the 24-year-old’s elbow.

With Ross’s spot clear, the Nationals can bring two fresh arms into the fold, one of whom has never appeared in a major league game before. Adams, a 26-year-old right-hander, came to the Nationals in the deal that sent Danny Espinosa to the Angels last offseason. He has a 2.50 ERA in 28 appearances in Syracuse with 53 strikeouts in 36 innings. So how could the Nationals not call him up before?

Their concern with Adams has always been walks, something he has battled his whole career despite elite strikeout stuff. Adams has walked 29 batters in those 36 innings — or nearly one per inning — a ratio that troubled Nationals decision-makers in spring training and since. Nevertheless, with a bullpen wrestling for consistency, he certainly seems worth a look.

Gott, who also came from the Angels, though in the deal for Yunel Escobar two years ago, is a more familiar face with a more predictable arsenal. The right-hander has one of the harder fastballs in the system, with sink to go with it. This will be his second stint with the Nationals this season, the first of which was two innings long and included five earned runs. But Gott has shown the ability to pitch in pressure situations before, and shouldered set-up duties with the Angels in the 2015 season.

With those two in the mix, the Nationals now have an eight-man bullpen that includes three left-handers (Oliver Perez, Enny Romero, and Matt Grace) and five righties (Gott, Adams, Joe Blanton, Blake Treinen and Matt Albers). With Ross on the disabled list, they will need a starter for next Tuesday. Jacob Turner started Thursday in Syracuse, meaning he would be on turn to start next Tuesday. Erick Fedde is scheduled to pitch Friday, so if he does that, he would not be available for that game in Los Angeles Tuesday. The real question, however, is who will fill in for Ross long-term, should his injury require an extended absence.