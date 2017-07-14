Bryce Harper, who spent the first part of his break at events such as this, gets back to baseball Friday night against the Reds. (Jerry Lai/USA Today)

The Nationals reconvened in D.C. Thursday, then boarded a flight to Cincinnati, where the second half of their season begins Friday at Great American Ballpark. They do so after what they considered a grueling first-half schedule that included two scheduled off-days in the two months before the all-star break. And they do so with a strange road trip that includes four games in Cincinnati, two in Anaheim, and three in Arizona. A few things to consider as the Nationals and Reds prepare for their final four meetings of the season.

BATTERED AT THE BREAK

The Nationals may be rested, but they are far from whole. The top of their order is decimated by injuries, picked apart little by little with the loss of Adam Eaton in April, Jayson Werth in early June, Trea Turner in late June, then Michael A. Taylor as the calendar hit July.

Dusty Baker has been relentless in keeping the potent middle of the order in left-right-left-right succession, willing to concede experience at the top of the order to do so. Brian Goodwin will likely get most of the at-bats in that spot, as the Nationals piece together an outfield with him, Bryce Harper, and whomever among Ryan Raburn, Chris Heisey, or Adam Lind best fits that day’s matchup. None of the injured players is expected back during the Cincinnati series, meaning Baker will continue to use a patchwork lineup.

NEW FRIENDS?

The Reds are one of many teams with late-inning relievers to sell. The Nationals are one of the many teams who could benefit from the acquisition of late-inning relievers; with the trade deadline two weeks away, they have made that a priority.

Led by hard-throwing closer Raisel Iglesias, Reds relievers have the third-highest average fastball velocity of any bullpen in baseball — 94.7 The Nationals, as it happens, are the only team with a higher one, 94.8. Nevertheless, that the Reds are out of it — and out of it with a stockpile of enticing relievers on their roster — makes this series an interesting potential showcase. And presents the Nationals with what is not a unique, but nevertheless troublesome, late-inning challenge: They will face one hard-throwing reliever after another, though they are as aware as anyone that velocity does not mean everything.

If not from the Reds, the Nationals seem likely to pounce on a reliever or two at any time. Though teams could decide to hold the Nationals hostage, given their relative desperation, the blockbuster deal between the Cubs and White Sox Thursday seemed to signal the start of midseason trading.

Besides, the Nationals optioned lefty Sammy Solis to Class AAA Syracuse this week with no corresponding move. So whether from within or without, the Nationals will add a new arm to their late-inning arsenal this weekend.

REST ON THE ROAD

Despite the fact that the Nationals are coming off the four-day all-star break, Baker might rest key regulars such as Harper, Ryan Zimmerman, and Daniel Murphy this weekend. Those three started the All-Star Game, leaving straight from D.C. Sunday night, heading to media day and the Home Run Derby Monday, then playing five innings on Tuesday before returning home for what amounted to one full day of rest Wednesday.

Certainly, none of the three will complain about their all-star experience, which still constituted a bit of a break. But when three of his most important regulars were announced as starters, Baker said that while he had no concerns they would not get a break, he would still be careful with them afterward, given the disruption to their usual routine.

PITCHING PROBABLES

(An in-depth look at the rotation for the Reds series can be found here)

Fri.: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Tim Adleman

Sat.: RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Luis Castillo

Sun.: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP Homer Bailey

Mon.: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. RHP Scott Feldman