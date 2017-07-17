

Jacob Turner is back with the Nationals. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – In need of a fresh arm for Monday’s series finale against the Reds, the Nationals have recalled right-hander Jacob Turner from Class AAA Syracuse. To create a spot on the 40-man roster, the Nationals moved reliever Koda Glover to the 60-day disabled list. Turner fills the vacancy Blake Treinen, who was traded to the Athletics Sunday, left on the active roster.

Turner, 26, is a logical choice to start Tuesday in Anaheim. He’s on turn, last pitching on Friday for Syracuse, and made two starts for Washington earlier in the season. He also appeared in 16 games out of the bullpen, posting a 5.08 ERA overall across 39 innings.

But Edwin Jackson was flying to Los Angeles Monday morning to start on Tuesday night, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. As a result, with acquisitions Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson also joining the team in Anaheim, this could be a one-day stint for Turner unless Washington ships another reliever out to make room for Turner. Matt Grace is a candidate if the Nationals prefer to not have four lefties to three righties in the bullpen (the Nationals currently have three and Doolittle is another), but Grace has earned Manager Dusty Baker’s trust in recent weeks.

“I don’t care if I have all righties if they can get out everybody, or if I have all lefties,” Baker said. “The key is to get them out. Everybody wants a left – I love lefties – but a bad lefty, is that better than a good right? Just because he’s left-handed? Or because a guy’s right-handed? That’s what you want, you want quality. And I think we’re approaching that big time.”

As for Glover, Baker said he’s at the club’s facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., but hasn’t started throwing. The right-hander was placed on the disabled list on June 11 with lower back stiffness, but he later admitted he was also dealing with “severe” rotator cuff inflammation. The 24-year-old Glover has spent 37 days on the disabled list, making him eligible to return Aug. 9.

“We put Koda on the 60-day because it’s been 30 or more days already, so we probably figure that hopefully he’ll be ready at the end of the next 30 days,” Baker said. “Like I said, he hasn’t really started throwing yet, so it’ll take him a while to get back once he is healthy.”

NATIONALS (55-36)

Brian Goodwin CF

Stephen Drew SS

Bryce Harper RF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Anthony Rendon 3B

Matt Wieters C

Ryan Raburn LF

Stephen Strasburg RHP

REDS (39-52)

Jose Peraza 2B

Zack Cozart SS

Joey Votto 1B

Adam Duvall LF

Scooter Gennett RF

Eugenio Suarez 3B

Scott Schebler CF

Tucker Barnhart C

Scott Feldman RHP