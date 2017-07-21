Anthony Rendon has been red hot in the second half, and is a .355 career hitter at Chase Field. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — The Washington Nationals have three more games before they return home for the first time since before the all-star break. They’ll play those three games in Phoenix, sheltered from the summer heat by the Chase Field roof, but subjected to pennant race intensity by the fact that the Diamondbacks currently stand second in a crowded wild card race. At 12 games up in their division, the Nationals are comfortable. The Diamondbacks are pushing.

Below, find a few things to think about as the Nationals head to the last stop on their three-city road trip.

CRAFTY LEFTIES

The Diamondbacks have the 28th-lowest OPS against left-handers in the majors. The Nationals currently have four left-handed relievers in their bullpen, one or two more than the average amount. Though their lone left-handed starter, Gio Gonzalez, pitched Wednesday and will not appear in the series, they nevertheless seemed well-equipped to handle the Diamondbacks lineup that struggled so mightily against lefties all season.

But they might not see the same Arizona lineup that’s struggled against lefties. The Diamondbacks added outfielder J.D. Martinez, a right-handed hitter, in one of the bigger pre-deadline deals so far, a move made to address that very weakness. Martinez has a .901 career OPS against left-handed pitching.

He also has a contusion on his left hand suffered when he was hit by a pitch in his Arizona debut. Martinez was out of the Diamondbacks lineup Thursday, though he reportedly could be ready to play Friday night against his former Tigers teammate Max Scherzer.

CLOSING IN ON A CLOSER?

Washington’s two newest relievers, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, joined the Nationals in Anaheim this week and made their debuts in Tuesday night’s win. Madson pitched the eighth and Doolittle the ninth in that victory over the Angels, and while hardly enough of a sample from which to draw conclusions, Manager Dusty Baker hinted — but carefully avoided saying outright — such a scenario might happen again.

Baker has been a vocal opponent of using anything resembling a closer-by-committee, though he seems to accept he might have to mix and match with those two relievers unless an established closer comes the Nationals’ way. But how he manages the innings leading to the eighth and ninth will be just as interesting and definitive for this bullpen as who pitches the final two.

All season, Baker has had to use whoever was available, shuffling Matt Albers, Enny Romero, and even Oliver Perez in and out of ninth-inning duties as needed. Until he allowed a mammoth home run to Mike Trout Wednesday night, Joe Blanton had looked to be settled in, perhaps enough to seize a regular set-up role. Romero has pitched well for much of the season, as has Albers. Perez seems likely to serve as a matchup lefty, with Matt Grace in the role of utility man. The hope all along was that once the Nationals settled the later innings, the middle ones would click into place, too. This weekend, Baker will begin to get a clearer picture of what exactly this new-look bullpen can be.

RENDON RAKING

Anthony Rendon seems to have dealt fairly well with his all-star snub, recording multi-hit games in four of the six games the Nationals have played since the break, and hitting four home runs in that span. Over the last 30 days, no hitter in baseball has a higher OPS than Rendon’s 1.322. In fact, no one is within 100 points.

But Rendon’s elevated production has now flown past the basic hot streak and into what must be looked at as an elite offensive season, the kind only a handful of hitters are known to produce reliably. While his batting average on balls in play (.325) suggests he may experience a regression some time, Rendon is simply mashing. His OPS (1.017) is fifth in baseball, just ahead of Arizona’s perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt. His .318 average is 13th overall, though many scouts and Nationals executives always thought Rendon would be a high-average guy. His power — 20 homers by July 20 — is what has surprised most people. Rendon’s career high is 21.

Regardless, Rendon is in the midst of the best offensive season of his career, and has started the second half the way he ended the first. He is a .355 career hitter at Chase Field.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Fri.: RHP Max Scherzer vs. TBA

Sat.: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP Zack Godley

Sun.: RHP Stephen Strasburg vs. LHP Robbie Ray