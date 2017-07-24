

Over the weekend, the Washington Nationals were forced, out of desperate need, to call up outfielder Andrew Stevenson for the first time. And it appears as though he isn’t the Nationals’ only outfield prospect moving up. Victor Robles, one of baseball’s top prospects, is getting promoted to Class AA Harrisburg, according to his agent, Rafael Nieves, who tweeted the news early Monday morning. The organization made the move official later in the morning.

Robles is hitting .289 with a .872 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 77 games for Class A Potomac this season after playing in 41 games at the level last year. The 20-year-old center fielder’s unique blend of power and speed, the kind that has scouts salivating and made him essentially untouchable in trade talks, manifested itself in 25 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, and 16 steals in 23 attempts. He posted those numbers while being 2.6 years younger than the weighted average age in the Carolina League, according to Baseball Reference. (The average age is weighted because position players and pitchers are computed separately.)

The Nationals signed Robles out of the Dominican Republic in 2013 for $225,000, a bargain for a player who soon rocketed up prospect rankings with a prized five-tool skill set to become the jewel of the farm system and a consensus top-10 prospect across the sport. MLB.com currently ranks him fifth in baseball. Baseball America has him eighth. Baseball Prospectus ranked him fourth in their midseason top-50 list, which was released earlier this month. A few days later, he was the Nationals’ only representative at The Futures Game in Miami.

If all goes as planned and the Nationals keep him, Robles will likely reach the majors in 2018 and could settle into an everyday role in 2019. Prospects are prospects and things can always change, but moving up to Harrisburg is another step forward in the center fielder’s development.

DOUBLE NO-NO

No-hitters are rare because just about everything must go right to pull them off. For that reason, they are celebrated and remembered. But on Sunday, the Nationals’ Gulf Coast affiliate bucked the odds to throw two no-hitters in a doubleheader against the GCL Marlins in Jupiter, Fla. Each game went seven innings, and pitchers – two in each game – combined to accomplish the unlikely feat.

The day started at 10 a.m. following a rainout on Saturday, with right-hander Joan Baez striking out seven batters and walking one over six innings. Jose Jimenez, a left-hander, then pitched the seventh inning to close out the first no-hitter. Left-hander Jared Johnson got the start in the second game and surrendered a walk over four innings before Gilberto Chu threw three perfect innings to seal the double no-no.

Baez, a hard-throwing 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic, was making his third start for the Gulf Coast affiliate after posting a 5.10 ERA in 10 starts for Potomac. Johnson, 21, was making his second professional start and seventh appearance overall since the Nationals drafted him in the 17th round out of Palm Beach Community College last month.

Jimenez, 20, has a 1.64 ERA in six appearances after spending the past three summers pitching in the Dominican summer league. Chu, a 19-year-old lefty from Panama, has a 1.00 ERA in five games in the Gulf Coast League after allowing six runs (five earned) across nine innings for short-season Auburn.

