Until this weekend, when the rest of Stephen Strasburg’s season suddenly felt endangered and another Nationals outfielder succumbed to injury, the Washington Nationals had plenty of injuries, but few long-term concerns.

Jayson Werth, Michael A. Taylor, and Trea Turner would all be back soon, the thinking went. Shawn Kelley was nearing a simulated game in Washington. Even Koda Glover could be expected back before too long. The Nationals would be back at full strength by mid-August, their decision-makers figured. Until then, they would be just fine.

But Sunday, the shock of Strasburg’s early departure, and the nebulous “forearm stiffness” that caused it, affirmed a disturbing reality. For as easily as the Nationals have built this lead in the National League East, for as effortlessly as they have built their cushion, they are one or two injuries away from seeing another elite team fall short in the end. With a week until the trade deadline, will they alter their plans accordingly?

Right now, the Nationals are injured everywhere.

They are injured in the infield, where shortstop Trea Turner has been out all month with a broken right wrist. Some pundits wondered if Reds shortstop Zack Cozart, who played for Dusty Baker during his Cincinnati tenure, could be an intriguing fit, particularly given the pack of promising relievers the Reds could package with him. Less-heralded options are always available this time of year, too.

But Turner is scheduled to return to Washington this week and receive a second x-ray on his wrist, one that should provide the Nationals an update on his status. Though they never released a timetable, the internal expectation was that Turner could be out until mid-August. Once his bone is healed, he will be able to jump right into rehabilitation games, as he has been able to work out otherwise with the injury.

Wilmer Difo has been a pleasant surprise to those in the Nationals’ dugout. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

In other words, the Nationals seem almost certain to stick with the shortstops they have, particularly in light of the way Wilmer Difo has surged offensively with limited playing time. So let’s rule the infield out of all last-minute trade deadline plans.

Meanwhile, the outfield was so decimated after Chris Heisey’s groin strain that the Nationals had to call up Andrew Stevenson, their first choice in the 2015 draft, to fill a spot on Sunday. By the later innings of Sunday’s win, Stevenson was in the game. Until he was added to the 40-man roster, the Nationals had two active outfielders left of the eight they had initially.

Werth was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Stevenson, though that is not a sign of increased trouble. Werth will be eligible to come off the disabled list in the first week of August, and given that he is currently unable to sprint, that is the soonest he would be available anyway.

Heisey and Taylor’s statuses are currently unclear. But Ryan Raburn should return from bereavement leave this week. Difo insists he is comfortable in the outfield, despite some defensive adventure there in his first start a few weeks ago. Adam Lind can play left field. Stevenson, who seems likely to stay with the big league club until Heisey or another outfielder returns, can play all three positions. Asked if the Nationals will look outside the organization for outfield help, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said, “I don’t think so.”

Bryce Harper, the core of the core lineup, stretches in the Chase Field dugout. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

“I think we have confidence in the guys we have, and as long as the core of our lineup is healthy and hitting on all cylinders, I think we can make it through until Jayson and Michael get better,” Rizzo said. “I don’t see that being too far off in the distance.”

So, it seems, the Nationals consider their roster of position players deep enough to withstand injury, good enough to win when healthy. But what about the pitching staff?

Strasburg is, as of late Sunday night, okay. He left Sunday’s game with what he described as “forearm achiness,” something he felt in his last start – one in which he went seven innings and allowed one run while striking out 11. And supposedly, the tightness was not as bad Sunday. His departure was “precautionary.”

But Strasburg has a history of “precautionary” departures turning into major injuries, like his torn pronator tendon last year, or the back stiffness that caused him to miss a month in 2015. Before that injury, one member of the Nationals’ front office described their pursuit of a starter as “unlikely,” and low on the list of priorities. Given Strasburg’s history, a change of heart would be justified.

The main starters on the market who could replace a pitcher of Strasburg’s caliber are Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, and Justin Verlander, none of whom would come cheaply. Pursuing one as a contingency plan, without any indication that Strasburg has a serious injury, would divert resources from the bullpen or the future in a way the Nationals have been reluctant to do.

Unless something changes abruptly in the days to come, and Strasburg seems likely to miss significant time, the Nationals probably won’t have any abrupt change of heart, either. Then again, if something in Strasburg’s status changes after the deadline, the Nationals’ options will be far more limited.

A lot rests on the arm of Stephen Strasburg. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

If Strasburg will be fine with a little extra rest, they have plenty of playoff pitching power with him, Max Scherzer, recovering Tanner Roark and all-star snub Gio Gonzalez. In that best case scenario, their most likely deals over the next week will involve the same group that everyone expected them to all along – the bullpen.

The Nationals added Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in a much-discussed deal last weekend, one that has visibly solidified their bullpen in the week since, and changed the complexion of this team in the process. But neither of them is a true closer, and while Doolittle has handled those duties by earning two saves in two opportunities and pitching a scoreless ninth on Sunday, the Nationals could use one of those.

“Hopefully add one more,” Bryce Harper said on Saturday. “ … and have a three-headed monster.”

Multiple people within the industry said they expect the Nationals to add one more reliever — if not a true closer, a proven late-inning relief option. The Nationals sent a special assistant to scout the Tigers recently, presumably to see left-handed reliever Justin Wilson. Phillies right-hander Pat Neshek continues to make sense. Even after the deal that brought them Madson and Doolittle, and even after former White Sox closer David Robertson landed with the Yankees last week, late-inning options remain available should the Nationals choose to pursue them.

“I think we’re going to continue to do our due diligence,” Rizzo said on Sunday. “and if something appeals to us that makes sense, we’ll consider it.”

Rizzo and the Nationals have not wanted to part with top prospects Erick Fedde, Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Carter Kieboom. Any deal for another late-inning stalwart would probably require one of them, or at least a large conglomeration of second-tier prospects. But the Nationals still seem more likely to part with a package like that for a reliever than a starter, an interim outfielder, or anyone else – at least as of right now.

With a week until the trade deadline, the Nationals are not necessarily done. But while injuries have perforated all aspects of their roster, they do not currently see a need for outside reinforcements at all those positions. As long as their rotation does not take any more blows, it seems they feel they have plenty of internal reinforcements at every position except in the bullpen, and that health will restore their strength everywhere else soon enough.

