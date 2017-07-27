

Late Wednesday night, the Nationals announced Stephen Strasburg would land on the disabled list and therefore miss his next start — but only his next start, Dusty Baker insisted. The Nationals are always careful with Strasburg, so when his right arm acted up, they took action.

Something similar happened last season, too. What seemed to be a minor arm injury spiraled into a torn pronator tendon — a downplayed problem grew into a bigger one. Perhaps this will be the same. Perhaps it will not. Either way, the Nationals are not ignoring his history in their treatment of him and seem unlikely to do so as they assess their roster, either. With some players, injuries go away. With others, they seem to linger. Strasburg, for whatever reason, falls into the latter category.

So as Strasburg’s move to the disabled list transformed from speculation to fact, rumors bounced around the Internet about the Nationals pursuit of another starter. They could certainly use one. But do they have enough to get one?

Of course they do. But as they pursued external pitching assistance this summer, and even as Mike Rizzo made a deal to get some, the Nationals held tight to their top three prospects: Erick Fedde, Victor Robles, and Juan Soto.

Thus far, they have given no indication that their stance has changed. Robles is a key part of their long-term plans. Fedde, who will make his big league debut Saturday, is a big part of their shorter-term plans. Soto had surgery to remove the hamate bone in his hand and has battled injuries all season, though many longtime Nationals executives rave about his talent relative to others they have had over the years.

But if the Nationals are not willing to part with any of those three players, then what kind of deals can they reasonably expect to make?

First, a reminder: Nationals untouchables Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez suddenly became touchable in the right deal. Rizzo’s stance on prospects, while rigid more often than not, is not so dogged as to ignore an opportunity. If he sees one, like he did then, he will take it.

But if the Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson deal is any indication, those prospects are not necessarily make-or-break pieces when it comes to the Nationals search for help. They can find help without those players. But elite help? Perhaps not. But if, for the sake of argument, the Nationals did try to make a deal for a front line starter — and Sonny Gray, Cole Hamels, Justin Verlander and Yu Darvish are among the potentially available — who might they try to package instead of the big three?

While the number of Nationals minor leaguers rated on all the top 100 lists is generally limited to that aforementioned trio, they nevertheless have some enticing pieces in their system, some of whom are not yet on the prospect radar, some of whom are long past that point in their careers.

As demonstrated by the Doolittle and Madson deal, and by the Mark Melancon trade last summer, Rizzo is willing to part with big league pieces to get big league help. Felipe Rivero has thrived with Pittsburgh, and Blake Treinen has yet to allow a run in five appearances with Oakland. But given the choice between parting with elite prospects in-season and parting with members of his active roster, Rizzo has recently favored the latter.

But this year, he and the Nationals have needed every inch of their major league depth — particularly in the outfield, which is where many of the Nationals best past prospect pieces play. Certainly, the emergence of Michael A. Taylor, then Brian Goodwin, qualify as positives for the Nationals in general.

But injuries to Adam Eaton, Jayson Werth, then Taylor have limited the Nationals’ ability to deal from what was once a position of depth. More than one opposing scout described Taylor as a very enticing trade chip, and he helped his cause with a steadier performance than ever in his most recent interim stint in center. Goodwin, while not as highly regarded around the league, has nevertheless proven himself a capable big leaguer. Rafael Bautista has missed the majority of this season with a hamstring injury. Andrew Stevenson is in the big leagues, one of the few healthy outfielders the Nationals have left after Ryan Raburn joined Chris Heisey on the disabled list Wednesday.

Wilmer Difo also has garnered interest in trade talks over the years, but the Nationals cannot afford to part with him, either. He is the more-often-than-not starter at shortstop these days and will be needed in that role until past the deadline when Trea Turner is expected to return. The Nationals also have Stephen Drew and Adrian Sanchez to play shortstop, and they are planning for August returns for Turner, Werth and Taylor.

Perhaps they could get through a few weeks one or two more players short. If everyone were healthy, they would have quite a surplus. Then again, if everyone were healthy, Difo, Goodwin and even Taylor would probably not be as enticing, as all three have proven themselves capable of major league duty with more regular playing time this season.

Either way, the Nationals also have potential trade chips in the minors, too — even beyond those much-discussed big four. Start from the very bottom of the system, as many of their high-ceiling talents are still teenagers working below rookie-league level.

The Nationals blew past their bonus pool on the 2016 international market and signed three of MLB.com’s top 20 international prospects in that year’s class. Yasel Antuna and Luis Garcia, both teenage shortstops from that international class, are now ranked as the Nationals’ eighth and ninth-best prospects, respectively, by MLB.com.

Those Soto and Carter Kieboom, the Nationals’ 2016 first-round pick, are both hurt, and Kieboom hasn’t played since mid-May because of a leg injury, the Nationals have talent at their lower affiliate levels, too. Their Gulf Coast Nationals combined to throw two seven-inning no-hitters in two games of a doubleheader Sunday, one of which was anchored by Joan Baez, a hard-throwing righty who is 22 years old.

Outfielder Daniel Johnson, the Nationals’ fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, is a speedy outfielder who rocked up the Nationals’ internal boards this season and earned a South Atlantic League all-star nod. Harrisburg third baseman Drew Ward has always drawn interest from potential trade partners. Outfielder Blake Perkins, a toolsy outfielder taken after Stevenson in 2015, is also at Hagerstown. Opposing evaluators also like Harrisburg reliever Ryan Brinley and Senators catcher Raudy Read. But players like those mentioned in this paragraph fill out deals and do not make or break them.

A look at the deals made for elite arms at this time of year is not promising for those hoping to make one without any of those big three. Generally, two elite prospects have been in deals like those. If the Nationals don’t want to part with one of those players, can they keep up with teams willing to part with two?

If history is any indication, the Nationals will do everything they can to create deals without sacrificing the top guys. They have some other enticing options. Those options, particularly given the needs of their injury riddled roster, might not be enough, though.

