

Ian Desmond returns to Nationals Park on Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The last time the Washington Nationals and the Rockies engaged for a series, Adam Eaton was in the leadoff spot, Trea Turner hit for the cycle, Jayson Werth was producing at the bottom of the order, Brian Goodwin was a minor leaguer, and Anthony Rendon was off to another rough start. That was in late April, but it might as well have been eons ago. When the teams meet again Friday for the start of a three-game series, Eaton, Turner, and Werth will be on the disabled list, Rendon will enter as one of baseball’s most feared hitters, and Goodwin will most likely be in the leadoff spot.

The Nationals have confronted a series of unfortunate events since taking three of four games in Colorado, but remain atop the National League East division comfortably with a 61-39 record and 13-game lead, the biggest its been this season. The Rockies arrive in the District reeling a bit, but still very much in the playoff picture. Below are a few things to keep in mind as two of the four best teams in the National League battle and a familiar face returns to Nationals Park.

[Historic eight-homer onslaught a reminder of what’s going right with Nationals]

ROCK FIGHT

The Rockies are one of baseball’s surprises this season, entrenched in the National League’s second Wild Card spot near the end of July when a postseason berth was not expected from prognosticators. The unfortunate part is they’re in the same division as the Dodgers, the best team baseball has seen in years, and the Diamondbacks, another surprise club 1 1/2 games ahead of them with the third-best record in the National League.

Colorado is coming off three straight losses to the Cardinals in St. Louis, but still hold the fourth-best record in the National League. The team added a piece for the stretch run Wednesday, acquiring reliever Pat Neshek from the Phillies in exchange for three prospects. Neshek joins the team with a 1.12 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 40 1/3 innings this season.

To no one’s surprise, the Rockies pitch better and score less away from Coors Field. Entering Thursday’s games, the Rockies led baseball in home OPS (.866), but were 25th on the road (.698). On the pitching side, they ranked ninth behind the Nationals with a 4.27 road ERA, but 29th with a 5.20 home ERA.

[Back-to-back-to-back-to-back: Nats club four homers in a row and eight in four innings]

DESMOND RETURNS, BUT WILL HE PLAY?

It’s been less than two years since Ian Desmond last played at Nationals Park as the team’s shortstop, but he returns for the first time Friday two teams later playing a different position. But will he actually play this weekend? Desmond reinjured his right calf Wednesday against the Cardinals — the same calf that forced him to go on the disabled list earlier this month. The 31-year-old Desmond also missed nearly all of April after fracturing his hand in spring training in mid-March. It has been a trying first season in Colorado.

After signing a one-year deal — and making the all-star team — with the Rangers as a center fielder last season, Desmond finally secured that long-team, big-money contract he had been waiting for when he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Rockies. The marriage was unforeseen because the Rockies already had a center fielder (Charlie Blackmon) and shortstop (Trevor Story) for the near future, but Desmond was acquired to play corner outfield and first base. He’s played 51 games in left field and 15 at first base while batting .285 with a .717 OPS, five home runs and 10 steals in 264 plate appearances.

Whether he plays or not, emotions will run high for a beloved former National whose time in the organization date back to the Montreal era.

IS FEDDE READY?

It was only a matter of time before Erick Fedde, the Nationals’ top pitching prospect, made his major league debut this season. The time will come Saturday. The 24-year-old right-hander will start opposite lefty Kyle Freeland in place of Stephen Strasburg, who was placed on the disabled list Thursday with a right elbow nerve impingement.

While Fedde’s promotion to the bigs was expected in 2017, the mystery in recent months became whether he would join the Nationals as a starter or reliever. The Nationals have always viewed Fedde as a starter. He was drafted in the first round and developed as one. But he was converted to the bullpen in mid-May while with Class AA Harrisburg out of potential need at the major-league level later in the season. Those plans changed at the beginning of the month and the organization began transitioning him back to starter after 22 relief appearances out of the bullpen between Harrisburg and Class AAA Syracuse.

Fedde then made four starts for Syracuse — his first four at the Class AAA level — and allowed nine runs in 11 2/3 innings. Six of the runs came in his first outing, which he exited without recording an out. He was stretched out to 71 pitches in his last start on July 19 — the most he had thrown since May 11 — so he’ll likely be on a tighter pitch limit than most in what might be his only start before returning to the minors.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Friday: RHP German Marquez vs. RHP Tanner Roark

Saturday: LHP Kyle Freeland vs. RHP Erick Fedde

Sunday: RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Edwin Jackson

More Nationals:

Historic eight-homer onslaught a reminder of what’s right with Nationals

Nats go back-to-back-to-back-to-back in 15-2 thrashing of Brewers

Bog: The sports radio campaign about Baker’s lineups just got spicier

Fancy Stats: Nationals should pass on Gray and go after Darvish

Stephen Strasburg officially placed on DL, Sammy Solis called up

Rodriguez is about to put the Nats in the Hall of Fame for the first time

Svrluga: The Nats should acquire another starting pitcher. Now.

More Nationals | MLB news | Post Sports | Post Sports on Facebook