

The last time Max Scherzer faced the Marlins, he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Nationals dropped two of three against the Rockies over the weekend, avoiding a sweep with a 3-1 win in Sunday’s doubleheader nightcap. Despite the results, they are in Miami with the same 13-game edge in the National League East they held three days ago.

The second-place team, however, is different. It’s now the Marlins, not the Braves, and not that it matters. The Nationals will, barring a remarkable collapse, win the division for the second consecutive year. The Marlins, meanwhile, are resigned to the fact that they’ll miss the postseason for the 14th straight time since winning the World Series in 2003. They’ve won four straight games but remain 9.5 games behind the Rockies for the second wild card spot entering Monday. Miami’s trade activity over the last month reflects that reality.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as the Nationals play at Marlins Park for the first time since Max Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning only to take a loss.

MORE MOVES COMING?

It’s been a busy trade season, and more is expected by Monday’s 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline. Both the Nationals and Marlins have been active in the trade market in different ways reflective of their place in the standings — the Nationals as sellers and the Marlins as buyers. And both might not be done yet.

The Nationals have made two trades — one for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, and another on Friday for Howie Kendrick — and adding another reliever remains a top priority. The list of relievers on the market is topped by three lefties: the Tigers’ Justin Wilson (reportedly en route to the Cubs), the Padres’ Brad Hand, and the Orioles’ Zach Britton. Chances are they will acquire another reliever with October in mind.

Miami, on the other hand, is in the business of selling off pieces. They started by trading away shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria at the end of June. Right-handers David Phelps and A.J. Ramos were next. The club is also reportedly looking to move right-handed starter Dan Straily and second baseman Dee Gordon, while backup catcher A.J. Ellis has sparked some interest from contenders.

WHO’S PITCHING WEDNESDAY?

Friday’s rainout didn’t have an immediate impact on Washington’s rotation — it stayed on turn for the rest of the weekend — but it left the Nationals needing to find a starter for Wednesday. With Erick Fedde and Edwin Jackson called up recently, the pickings are slim. The most obvious option currently in the organization is right-hander A.J. Cole.

Cole allowed a run over six innings in a start against the Phillies in early May, but he was hit hard and hasn’t appeared in another game for the Nationals in 2017. The 25-year-old has remained with Class AAA Syracuse otherwise, posting a 5.66 ERA in 16 starts.

Jacob Turner, who has pitched to a 5.08 ERA in 18 games, including two starts, for the Nationals this season, would’ve been an option had he not started for Syracuse Sunday. The 26-year-old Turner tossed six scoreless innings.

ZIMMERMAN HEATING UP AGAIN

Ryan Zimmerman has always been a streaky hitter and this season has provided more convincing evidence. The first baseman entered May 7 with a .435/.475/.907 slash line with 13 home runs in 118 plate appearances. Then he slashed .259/.307/.406 in 231 plate appearances over his next 57 games. And the all-star might be reversing course again.

After clubbing two home runs Thursday against the Brewers, Zimmerman hit two more in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader. The four home runs — more than half the total he compiled from May 7 through July 21 — gave him 239 on his career, which topped Frank Howard for most in D.C. baseball history, and 24 on the season. The 24 home runs are the most he’s hit since 2013 and leaves him nine shy of his career high of 33, which he set in 2009. If his career streakiness is any indication, he’ll reach that mark quickly.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Monday: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Jose Urena

Tuesday: RHP Max Scherzer vs. LHP Chris O’Grady

Wednesday: TBA vs. RHP Vance Worley

