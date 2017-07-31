

Will Mike Rizzo provide more additions for Dusty Baker by this afternoon? (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals begin the final day of baseball’s uninhibited trading season having added a great deal to their first-place roster already. They have acquired two elite relievers and brought on experienced depth for their bench. But Monday, they might just add more.

The Nationals already made two impact moves in the past two weeks. They traded for relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle, and in so doing stabilized their previously shaky bullpen. Friday, they acquired infielder/outfielder Howie Kendrick from the Phillies, thereby bolstering a bench that will look particularly formidable once injured players Jayson Werth, Trea Turner and Michael A. Taylor return.

But as of Monday morning, the Nationals are still considering adding more, particularly to that bullpen — surer now than it was before, but not as sure as the playoffs seem to require. Justin Wilson was among the small group of players in which the Nationals took great interest during the past month, but he landed with the Cubs in a deal late Sunday night. Padres reliever Brad Hand is also available, though he would not provide the kind of ninth-inning experience the Nationals crave. Former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal has that, and might be available. Orioles closer Zach Britton is reportedly available, but would Baltimore really send one of their key pieces down to their geographic and legal rival? Regardless, while Madson and Doolittle both have ninth-inning experience, neither is a true closer. The Nationals might not be able to find one of those for a tolerable price quite yet, but they could add late-inning depth, which would nevertheless help.

With their starting lineup mostly set, and a firm organizational belief that Werth, Taylor and Turner will return in plenty of time for October, the Nationals seem unlikely to add much in terms of position players. Kendrick fills their one bench hole, the right-handed bat, and can play a variety of positions. As long as they believe Stephen Drew will be healthy again soon — or, given the way Wilmer Difo is hitting, even if they don’t — they should not have to add an infielder.

After Erick Fedde allowed five earned runs in four innings Sunday, and given Edwin Jackson’s inconsistencies, the Nationals do have a hole in the back of their rotation. One person familiar with their thinking described the chances of them getting a starter as “unlikely,” and low on their list of priorities. But that was before Stephen Strasburg went on the disabled list with a nerve impingement in his elbow. The Nationals insist Strasburg will only miss one start, and they seem to believe that. Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said Saturday he is “comfortable” with his starting rotation.

“We like what we’ve got. We think we have four quality starters that can match up with anybody,” Rizzo said. “and Jackson, Fedde, [A.J.] Cole, [Austin] Voth and that group, I think we feel good about our depth.”

Rizzo has never shied away from strengthening a strength, but adding a top-tier starter — and there are few available — indeed seems unlikely. Such a deal would likely require Rizzo to part with the elite prospects he has clung to throughout the summer, and if Strasburg is healthy, the Nationals do not have a glaring need. Then again, if Rizzo senses he can get a deal, he has a history of seizing the opportunity.

Exactly how much salary the Nationals can add in a deal remains to be seen. They added roughly $5.6 million in the trade for Doolittle and Madson and the league minimum for Kendrick, with the Phillies paying most of his salary down as part of that deal. They also added nearly $12 million for 2018. Always salary conscious, the Nationals were able to add once this summer, but have given no indications that money would preclude them from adding again.

Washington can still make deals after the nonwaiver deadline, but its targets must pass through waivers to do so. The Nats traded for Matt Thornton in August 2014. They acquired lefty Marc Rzepczynski in late August last season. Both factored in their playoff bullpens.

So while 4 p.m. does not mark the end of the Nationals’ trading window, it does likely represent the end of their quest to add another elite reliever, which still seems to be their most likely course of action as the deadline nears.

