

Dusty Baker pulled Gio Gonzalez after he lost his no-hit bid in the ninth inning Monday. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

MIAMI — Dusty Baker found himself in an eerily familiar position Monday night. His starting pitcher, Gio Gonzalez, had just lost a no-hit bid with the Nationals leading, 1-0, in the ninth inning at Marlins Park and the game suddenly hung in the balance. A month and 10 days earlier, Max Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in a 1-0 game. He lost it with one out. Five batters later, he lost the lead, and the Nationals lost the game.

With that in mind, Baker wasn’t taking a chance Monday. He pulled Gonzalez immediately after Dee Gordon poked a single to left field on the left-hander’s 106th pitch, replacing him with Sean Doolittle as the powerful Giancarlo Stanton dug in.

“When I went to get him, I didn’t really want to get him,” Baker said. “But they had the dangerous Stanton up there. And on a number of occasions I’ve seen, on both sides, when you lose a no-hitter and then you lose the game. That’s kind of what happened with Max last time here. So we certainly didn’t want that to happen again. He gave us everything and more we could have asked for.”

[Gio Gonzalez loses no-hit bid in ninth inning in Nationals’ 1-0 win over Marlins]

Doolittle used a splitter to induce a 5-4-3 double play from Stanton. Christian Yelich then singled, but the potent Marcell Ozuna, who stepped to the plate with 24 home runs, popped out to end the game. That clinched Doolittle’s fourth save since joining the Nationals and seventh overall. It was the second straight outing in which the bespectacled left-hander, who has settled into the closer role, didn’t surrender a walk after issuing one in each of his first four appearances in a Nationals uniform.

Baker’s decision prevented Gonzalez from tossing his first complete game since September 2013, but Gonzalez acknowledged he was out of gas.

“It’s just one of those things, like ‘Hey, if it would’ve happened, it would’ve happened. It would’ve been beautiful. But if it doesn’t happen, we got the win,'” Gonzalez said. “That’s the most important thing.”

It was Gonzalez’s second longest outing of the season — he logged 8 1/3 innings against the Reds on July 14 — and it lowered his ERA to 2.66 in 22 starts. Only three pitchers — the golden triumvirate of Clayton Kershaw, Scherzer, and Chris Sale — have lower marks. He is now 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA in 14 career starts against his hometown Marlins.

“Last year, he had a .500 season,” Baker said. “This year, he’s one of our main guys. He’s going deeper and deeper in games. His pitch count is coming down. The guys are staying sharper, cause he’s throwing more strikes. We’ll take that and more, all the way through October.”

