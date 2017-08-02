

A.J. Cole returns to the Nationals on Wednesday. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

MIAMI – On a night when the Washington Nationals starting rotation received another scare, Manager Dusty Baker announced Tuesday that the club will summon A.J. Cole to start in Wednesday’s series finale against the Marlins. It’ll be Cole’s second start in the majors this season – his first was back in early May – and will come at a time when the Nationals’ rotation, the franchise’s foundation in recent years, is encountering some rare tumult.

On Tuesday night, ace Max Scherzer exited after logging one inning because of neck spasms he woke up with on Monday. Scherzer insisted it was a minor problem, seemingly one that won’t force him to miss a start.

“This will come and go,” Scherzer emphasized.

That’s good because the Nationals are running low on capable major-league starting pitchers in their organization. They are turning to Cole, who has a 5.66 ERA in 16 starts for Class AAA Syracuse, because reinforcements – Edwin Jackson and Erick Fedde — were already used to replace Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross in the rotation.

Strasburg is on the disabled list with a right elbow impingement, and is unlikely to pitch before the Nationals return to Washington next week, while Ross was lost for the season a couple weeks ago with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

[Stephen Strasburg likely to miss another start while recovering from nerve impingement]

On top of all that, Gio Gonzalez’s wife is expected to give birth to the couple’s second child at some point over the next few days, which will put Gonzalez on the paternity leave list. If Gonzalez goes on it Wednesday, it would clear the spot on the active roster needed for Cole. Thursday’s off-day gives Washington the option to push Fedde and Jackson, both of whom pitched in Sunday’s doubleheader, back and start Gonzalez on five days’ rest Saturday against the Cubs. But the Nationals might not have the option if Gonzalez goes on the paternity leave list later in the week — and they’ll need to find the roster spot for Cole elsewhere.

Regardless, the Nationals could use a deep start from Cole on Wednesday after the Nationals used five relievers Tuesday because of Scherzer’s early departure. Cole allowed one run across six innings in his first major league start this season against the Phillies on May 6, though he was the beneficiary of some luck and standout defense. Washington, however, will have Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle, and Brandon Kintzler, the newest of the three bullpen acquisitions, available. Kintzler, who was acquired from the Twins on Monday, will join the team Wednesday.

