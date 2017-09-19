

The National League East has long been theirs, but the Washington Nationals could use one last powerful march through the division on their final road trip of the regular season. They begin a three-city Eastern swing in Atlanta on Tuesday evening, their second series against the Braves in less than a week. The most recent matchup did not go particularly well for the Nationals, who have lost both series they’ve played since clinching the division title. With 100 wins and individual accolades still within reach, the Nationals have plenty of incentive to bounce back against the Braves.

SLOW, NOT STEADY

The once-prolific Nationals offense has slowed since the team clinched, in part because of the Dodgers’ strong starting rotation, in part because of what appears to be something of a collective slump. But they did score seven runs thanks to two Ryan Zimmerman homers in Sunday night’s win against the Dodgers. Perhaps that will be the spark they need.

They desperately need one. In the week since clinching the division, the Nationals have the fourth-worst on-base-plus-slugging percentage in the majors. They struck out 25.9 percent of the time during that span — the sixth-highest percentage — and they are hitting .218.

That’s a small sample that wouldn’t cause much alarm if it hadn’t happened two weeks before the end of the regular season. The Nationals need rhythm, and time is winding down. The Braves held them to seven runs in three games last week. Perhaps familiarity will, in this case, breed some comforting success. The Nats saw Braves starter Luiz Gohara for the first time last week; they’ll get a second chance Tuesday. They have seen R.A. Dickey, who will start Thursday, plenty before. The only unknown will be Wednesday’s starter, Lucas Sims, who has faced Anthony Rendon, Howie Kendrick and Ryan Zimmerman once each.

PUSH FOR THE CY YOUNG

Max Scherzer gets a chance for redemption after his strange showing last week against the Braves, a game in which he wanted to get extra work and therefore stayed too long. Scherzer was charged with seven runs in that game, inflating his ERA and discrediting, perhaps, his case for a second consecutive NL Cy Young Award. But Scherzer has a few starts left in which to state his case. Tuesday’s will be the first of those.

As of Monday, Scherzer’s 2.59 ERA is second only to Clayton Kershaw’s 2.12 ERA. He is second to Robbie Ray in strikeouts-per-nine innings with 12.01. His .178 batting average against is first in the NL by nearly 20 points. Supposedly, many voters no longer care about wins and losses, but Scherzer trails there. His 14 wins are tied for sixth in the NL with Ray, Jake Arrieta, Patrick Corbin and Scherzer’s teammates Gio Gonzalez and Stephen Strasburg, who also could have a case. Kershaw and Zack Greinke have 17 wins each, and while those totals likely will not decide many minds, they could factor. A win or two more for Scherzer would help, regardless of what the statheads say.

FREE OF FREDDIE

In many previews such as this, the question of whether the Nationals finally would stop Freddie Freeman this time might misguidedly have been posed. The answer, quite simply, is no. Even though he had three hits and two oh-fers in D.C. last week, Freeman is hitting .359 against the Nationals this season with a 1.226 OPS. This, of course, is in keeping with his career-long torture of them. Freeman is hitting .330 with a .938 OPS against the Nationals in his career — a sample size of 460 plate appearances, or just less than a full season. Freeman is a .291 career hitter. Take out his performances against the Nats and he is a .286 hitter.

Though Freeman has experienced hitters around him in a rebuilding Braves lineup, the Nationals’ ability to control him generally foretells their ability to win games against Atlanta. If Scherzer, Gonzalez and Tanner Roark can handle him this week, the Nationals’ chances for success grow exponentially. Freeman is a .222 career hitter against Scherzer, but with a 1.022 OPS. He is hitting .310 in his career against Gonzalez and .314 against Roark.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Tues.: RHP Max Scherzer vs. LHP Luiz Gohara

Weds.: LHP Gio Gonzalez vs. RHP Lucas Sims

Thurs.: RHP Tanner Roark vs. RHP R.A. Dickey

