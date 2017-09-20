

Trea Turner stole two bases Tuesday to become the Nats’ single-season record holder, breaking Alfonso Soriano’s mark set in 2006. (John Bazemore/AP)

ATLANTA — As the last two weeks of the regular season click by, Nationals will achieve milestones over and over. Those Nationals will downplay those milestones, over and over. Ryan Zimmerman has perfected the art of the polite deflection, a skill he developed over his first decade in the majors and honed during his renaissance 2017 season.

But after he crossed the 100-RBI threshold in Tuesday night’s win over the Braves, Zimmerman seemed genuine in his answer when asked which of his statistics — the .300 average, the 30 homers, the 30 doubles, the 100 RBI — made him proudest.

“Games played,” Zimmerman said. “At-bats.”

For three injury plagued seasons, Zimmerman said the same thing, ad nauseam — his nauseum, mostly: If I am healthy, I will be the same Ryan Zimmerman I always was. But when he played in those three seasons, he just never looked the same.

[Max Scherzer’s seven strong innings lift Nationals over Braves, 4-2]

But this year, he was healthy, and has played in more games (135) than in any season since 2013. As a result, he has tied a career high in homers set eight years ago. He has driven in 100 runs for the first time since 2009. He has compiled the fourth 100-RBI, 30-homer, 30-doubles season in Nationals history, and become the first National to have two such seasons. Zimmerman has been healthy, and not only has he been the old Ryan Zimmerman — he has been the best Ryan Zimmerman.

“We still had faith that if I could stay healthy and get my 500, 600 at-bats, it was still there,” Zimmerman said. “It’s nice to be able to play.”

Adam LaRoche and Adam Dunn are the only other Nationals to compile such 30-homer, 30-double, 100-RBI seasons. No National has ever done that while maintaining a .300 average. Zimmerman finished Tuesday’s game hitting .304.

Zimmerman’s 100th RBI came in the third inning of Tuesday’s win, when he drove home Trea Turner with a single. Turner also marked a milestone Tuesday, setting the Nationals’ single-season record for stolen bases with 42. Alfonso Soriano held the previous mark with 41. Soriano, however, recorded his 41 stolen bases in 159 games. Turner reached his in 88.

[Bryce Harper progressing well from injury, seems likely to return by October]

“That tells me that I’d like to see him all year,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “He’d probably steal 70 or 80. It’s just a matter of him staying healthy.”

Turner is third in the majors with those 42 steals, trailing only Billy Hamilton’s 58 steals and Dee Gordon’s 55. Hamilton has played in nearly 50 more games than Turner. Gordon has played in 60 more. Turner’s on-base-plus-slugging percentage is nearly 60 points higher than Gordon’s and 140 points higher than Hamilton’s. He is, at least according to his power numbers, a more complete offensive player than his nearest stolen base competition.

That competition might not be so close at all if Turner stays healthy for a full season. If he stole bases at his 2017 pace over 150 games, Turner would steal 72 bases. Only one player, Jose Reyes, has stolen so many in a season since 2000.

[Daniel Murphy scratched from Nationals’ lineup Tuesday with left hamstring tightness]

“People who are as fast as he is — this is going to sound mean — but aren’t the best baseball players. Trea is a baseball player that just happens to be that fast,” Zimmerman said. “His baseball IQ and his adjustments are crazy. … The speed is just kind of another thing he has going for him. He’s more of a baseball player that just happens to be crazy fast.”

Like Zimmerman, Turner said his main takeaway from Tuesday’s milestone is — and this is paraphrasing — being on the field is the key to everything. Max Scherzer became the fourth pitcher in history to post four straight 250-strikeout seasons Tuesday. He attributed the achievement to durability. All of them downplayed their achievements, in keeping with general baseball code. But they did reveal a reality of this team that has been looming under all of its successes and failures for half a decade. When the Nationals are healthy, they aren’t half bad.

More Nationals/MLB:

David Price is seeking redemption in an unexpected role: Red Sox bullpen ace

Nationals-Braves series preview: Can Washington reignite its offense in Atlanta?

Svrluga: Stephen Strasburg gives Nationals a second ace, and a tough hand to beat

The Nationals typically pass on players with off-field issues. Seth Romero is an exception.