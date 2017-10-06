

Victor Robles is on the Nationals’ playoff roster. (Photo by John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

The Nationals announced their roster for the National League Division Series, a few hours before their series with the Cubs begins Friday at Nationals Park.

That roster included 20-year-old Victor Robles and fellow rookie outfielder Brian Goodwin, who had been thought to be something of an either-or pair in the final weeks of September. Goodwin has not played in a major league game since injuring his groin in August. Robles has 24 major league at-bats, but boasts speed that could prove series-altering and premier defense for late-game situations. With both Robles and Goodwin on the roster, the Nationals will carry a six-man bench and a seven-man bullpen.

Despite public uncertainty about Max Scherzer’s hamstring, the Nationals decided against taking a long reliever such as A.J. Cole or Edwin Jackson. That bullpen will consist of left-handers Sean Doolittle, Oliver Perez, Sammy Solis, and Enny Romero and right-handers Ryan Madson, Brandon Kintzler, and Matt Albers. Perez, Solis, and Albers have pitched multiple-inning outings this season, meaning the Nationals could turn to some combination of them should a starter stumble.

Their bench, meantime, contains two left-handed hitters, Goodwin and Adam Lind; two right-handed hitters, Robles and Howie Kendrick; and two switch-hitters, Wilmer Difo and Jose Lobaton. That bench is balanced and loaded with pinch-running options, as Robles has elite speed, and Difo and Goodwin are also base-stealing threats.

The rest of the roster is as expected, with the regulars and four starters — Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, and Tanner Roark — all active in the first round. Find a complete list of the Nationals’ NLDS roster below.

PITCHERS

RHP Matt Albers

RHP Brandon Kintzler

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Sean Doolittle

LHP Gio Gonzalez

LHP Oliver Perez

LHP Enny Romero

LHP Sammy Solis

POSITION PLAYERS

C Jose Lobaton

C Matt Wieters

INF Wilmer Difo

1B/OF Adam Lind

2B Daniel Murphy

3B Anthony Rendon

SS Trea Turner

1B Ryan Zimmerman

OF Brian Goodwin

OF Bryce Harper

INF/OF Howie Kendrick

OF Victor Robles

OF Michael A. Taylor

OF Jayson Werth

