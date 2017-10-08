

CHICAGO — Before Ryan Zimmerman tested the limits of launch angle, before Bryce Harper whacked the built-up dread a mile away, a platinum blonde Adam Lind was tasked to kindle the offensive fire missing from the Washington Nationals through 16 ½ innings of their National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs Saturday night.

After 1,344 career regular season games without a postseason appearance, Lind headed down into the batting cage at Nationals Park in the bottom of the fifth inning to prepare in case his pinch-hitting prowess was needed.

“I just tried to keep it like it was a normal game,” Lind said.

Lind got the call to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning in the pitcher’s spot against right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. The Nationals trailed 3-1. They had two hits on the night. They were a collective 4 for 52 in the series. They needed something, anything, to turn the tide and avoid traveling to Chicago on the brink of elimination. Down 0-2 against Carl Edwards Jr., Lind generated that something — a line drive single to left field.

“He’s saved us many, many times, and he’s one of the best pinch-hitters around,” Nationals Manager Dusty Baker said. “You know, that was big. That was big to put the pitcher in the stretch right away, you know, versus him being in the windup, and he’s a quality pitcher.”

It sparked a glimmer of hope. Two batters later, with Lind watching from the dugout after Victor Robles replaced him to run, Harper smacked a baseball into the second deck to tie the game. A little later, Zimmerman launched a skyscraping three-run home run and the Nationals’ season was off the oxygen machine.

“I don’t really know how to explain it right now,” said Lind, 34. “It’s been a heck of a year, from the beginning of spring until this point. I mean, I can’t really put into words what it’s like right now. Probably won’t be able to for a good while.”

Lind signed a one-year, $1 million deal — with a $5 million mutual option for next year that both sides understand won’t be exercised — to back up Ryan Zimmerman at first base and serve as a late-inning thumper against right-handed pitching. Injuries forced his role to expand to more outfield duty than he and the team imagined — he started 25 games and played 197 1/3 innings in left field — while a knack for pinch-hitting, which he exhibited with a home run on Opening Day through Game 164 Saturday night, made him an indispensable weapon for the Nationals.

Lind led the majors — and set a Nationals career record — with four pinch-hit home runs in 48 plate appearances during the regular season. He batted .356 with a 1.040 OPS. He was arguably the best pinch-hitter in baseball and did not disappoint with his first playoff opportunity.

“He’s been great for us all year long,” Harper said. “He can get out of bed and get a knock.”

There was no bigger knock than Saturday’s, when he got off the bench to supply the kick the Nationals needed to even the series.

