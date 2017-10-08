

Trea Turner is having a rough series. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The moment in which Trea Turner showcased his athletic ability most in the first two games of the National League Division Series came in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-3 win over the Cubs, when he let the momentum of an ill-advised two-strike swing carry him into a graceful midair twirl.

When his feet hit the ground, he abandoned grace, slammed his bat, and stumbled into the grisly reality of what he had just done. He had swung at a 2-2 pitch far worse than the 1-2 one he took moments before. In so doing, he had spoiled the Nationals’ first bases-loaded chance of the series, their first chance with runners in scoring position of the night, and what looked like their best chance to climb back into the game.

By that time, Turner had yet to reach base in the NLDS. His athletic ability, that game-changing speed, was supposed to be the Nationals’ weapon against a Cubs’ pitching staff known for allowing runners to roam.

But as Turner has said many times, you can’t steal first base. After that bases-loaded strikeout in the fifth ended the Nationals’ best scoring chance of the evening, he looked like a man who would have paid any price to buy it. He struck out again after Adam Lind’s pinch hit single began the eighth.

Turner is 0 for 8 in the series with four strikeouts and one ball hit out of the infield. Saturday, he saw three pitches in his first two at-bats, and hit a weak flyball and groundball to the pitcher when trying to attack early. When he has waited, he has fallen into bad counts and made no contact at all. That at-bat against Lester, which ended with what can only be described as a bad swing at a bad time, revealed a young player struggling to adjust to a team that seems to have him figured out. Turner feasts on inside fastballs. The Cubs are baiting him away, so much so that they are also starting to beat him in. Turner must adjust now, and has a day to figure out how to do it.

[Boswell: With two swings of the bat, everything may have changed for the Nationals]

If he can, Turner can still change this series. The middle of the order showed signs of life late Saturday, though whether it can sustain them remains to be seen. Still, even Ryan Zimmerman danced off first against Jon Lester, stole a base on Willson Contreras, and took advantage of Chicago’s renowned inability to keep runners in place. Things will be different against Jose Quintana Monday, of course. But if Turner can reach, Turner can run.

Turner reached base 147 times during the regular season, 117 times via hit, 30 times via walk. He stole 46 bases. In other words, he stole one base for every three times he reached. One base in the playoffs could mean one run. One run could mean the series. Plus, getting on in front of Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon, Daniel Murphy and Zimmerman — all of whom showed signs of rejuvenation Saturday night — could spark big innings. If Turner adjusts, he can make an impact.

