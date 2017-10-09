

Jayson Werth is in the Nationals’ starting lineup again. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — After the Nationals were shut out and mustered just two hits in Game 1, Manager Dusty Baker thought about tinkering with his lineup but decided against it. Don’t do it just to do it, he said. His patience was eventually rewarded in the eighth inning of Game 2, when the Nationals’ bats finally came alive.

Two days later, as his players prepare to face a pitcher nearly none of them has seen, he’s sticking to the script for Game 3. Baker’s lineup will remain unchanged Monday at Wrigley Field, meaning the Nationals player with the most familiarity — and most success — against Cubs left-handed starter Jose Quintana won’t start.

Three Nationals have a history against Quintana. One — Matt Wieters — is in the starting lineup. Wieters, a switch-hitter, is two for three with a double in his career against the left-hander. Howie Kendrick and Adam Lind are the others that have faced Quintana. They’ll start the game on the bench.

Lind is 2 for 9. Kendrick is 5 for 10, which could’ve prompted Baker to start Kendrick in left field over Jayson Werth, who, like seven other members of Washington’s lineup, has never faced Quintana. But Werth is a right-handed hitter with a long history of success against left-handed pitching — and cutter-heavy types, which Quintana qualifies as. Maybe his history against Quintana would be good if he had one. Maybe going hitless in eight plate appearances in Games 1 and 2 is a sign that none of it matters.

[Max Scherzer wants the ball. He’ll finally get it in Game 3 against the Cubs.]

On the other side, the Cubs’ lineup has been more malleable. Monday’s changes centered on putting as many left-handed hitters as possible opposite Max Scherzer, who will start nine days after tweaking his right hamstring during the final weekend of the regular season. Left-handed batters hit .215 with a .692 OPS during the regular season against Scherzer, while right-handed hitters batted .136 with a .425 OPS.

NATIONALS (1-1)

Trea Turner SS

Bryce Harper RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Daniel Murphy 2B

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Jayson Werth LF

Matt Wieters C

Michael A. Taylor CF

Max Scherzer P

CUBS (1-1)

Jon Jay CF

Kris Bryant 3B

Anthony Rizzo 1B

Willson Contreras C

Ben Zobrist 2B

Kyle Schwarber LF

Jason Heyward RF

Addison Russell SS

Jose Quintana P

