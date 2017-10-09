Nats GM Mike Rizzo and Manager Dusty Baker watch batting practice before Game 2. (Alex Brandon/AP)

CHICAGO — In the summer of 1969, Mike Rizzo was an 8-year-old kid growing up five miles east of Wrigley Field on Waveland Avenue, the street that — eventually — runs behind the left-field wall at the Friendly Confines. His father, Phil, drove a truck for the city and scouted baseball on the side. Every house in his neighborhood looked the same. And as many times as he could, he took the bus down Addison to Wrigley to watch his beloved Cubs.

“I could tell you that whole team right now,” Rizzo said Sunday, standing just outside the visitors’ dugout.

Do it, then.

And he pointed at the spots on the diamond, working from third base around to catcher, and then the outfield.

“Santo, Kessinger, Beckert, Banks, Hundley, Williams, Adolpho Phillips and Jimmy Qualls, and you had Holtzman and Fergie pitching,” Rizzo said.

[While the offense provided the thunder, the Nationals’ bullpen brought the hammer]

He was mostly right. Phillips and Qualls didn’t play as much in the outfield in that magical summer as Don Young and Ken Hickman. But the point is this: Leo Durocher’s 1969 Cubs, who spent most of that summer in first place — only to lose 17 of 25 down the stretch and cough up the National League East to the Miracle Mets — left an impression on a young Rizzo, who used to get seats high up in the grandstands and work his way down toward the field as the innings passed by.

“This is a place I grew up,” Rizzo said, looking around Wrigley. “This is the cathedral that I used to go to as a kid. Spent a lot of time here, lot of games. It’s a beautiful ballpark, and it’s your hometown team.”

Rizzo, of course, is at Wrigley this week for the National League Division Series, in which the Washington Nationals team he built as general manager faces the Cubs, who happen to be the defending World Series champions. The Nats, as a group, desperately want to advance in the playoffs for the first time in the organization’s history — regardless of who they’re playing. The opponent, though, is significant for Rizzo.

“I think it means a little bit more to me than the average guy on the team,” Rizzo said. “It was nice that they had their year last year. It would be special to me to knock them off.”

Read more on the Nationals:

Max Scherzer is ready for Game 3: ‘I needed a couple extra days to get this right.’

Svrluga: Max Scherzer wants the ball. He’ll finally get it in Game 3 against the Cubs.

Adam Lind provided the spark for Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman’s Game 2 fireworks

Trea Turner, 0 for 8 and looking lost, could still be Nationals’ key to this series

Boswell: With two swings of the bat, everything may have changed for the Nationals

Svrluga: The Nationals put out a casting call for a hero, and Bryce Harper answered

Ryan Zimmerman was a Cubs target entering the NLDS. Saturday night, he targeted the Cubs.

What those Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman home runs looked like from the stands