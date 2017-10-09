

Sean Doolittle earned a save in his first National League postseason appearance Saturday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

CHICAGO — When the bullpen gate opened and a sustained “Dooooooooooo” welcomed Sean Doolittle at Nationals Park Saturday night, the angst had dissipated, replaced by a sense of confidence after Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman had authored two of the biggest moments in Washington professional baseball history. The Nationals owned a three-run lead and were three outs from completing an improbable comeback. Perhaps more improbable, a victory seemed certain.

A few months ago, the thought of the Nationals’ bullpen keeping the club within striking distance in a playoff game and then sealing a victory without even a little bit of drama, if not a complete collapse, was absurd. But that was a different bullpen. On Saturday, the assignment did not induce stress for the home team.

Gio Gonzalez lasted five innings and exited facing a 3-1 deficit, leaving the relief corps to patch together 12 outs. It did just that.

Matt Albers (1 1/3 innings), Sammy Solis, (2/3 innings), Ryan Madson (1/3 inning), Oliver Perez (2/3 innings), and Doolittle (one inning) combined to yield three hits and a walk over four scoreless innings. On the other side, two Cubs relievers — Carl Edwards Jr. and Mike Montgomery — coughed up Chicago’s lead in the eighth inning.

“Our goal is to keep the game close,” Perez said. “We know that our offense can be what it was yesterday. In one inning, it can catch fire quickly. The important thing is to keep the game close and try to let the offense do the rest.”

On July 17, the day Doolittle and Madson joined the Nationals and debuted in Anaheim, Washington had the highest bullpen ERA in baseball. The Nationals regularly found themselves needing to win games twice or three times. Frustration was mounting. The entire clubhouse recognized there was problem and moves were coming. Two weeks later, Washington acquired Brandon Kinztler to pitch the seventh inning and complete bullpen renovation. From July 17 on, the Nationals’ 3.36 ERA was fifth in baseball.

[The true, complete story of how the Nationals fixed baseball’s worst bullpen in two trades]

“We had a lot of problems at the beginning of the season and we understand that can happen, but the important thing is that we always stayed positive,” Perez said. “We knew we needed some help and it was obvious. It’s obvious that the players have helped us a lot and it gave the rest of the bullpen confidence.”

The three acquisitions were at the center of the success, but incumbents also played a role. Albers, the Nationals’ only consistently reliable reliever until Madson and Doolittle arrived, didn’t regress, posting a 1.29 ERA in 29 post-trade games to finish the season at 1.62.

After joining the Nationals as a minor league invite, Albers’s 2017 includes recording his first career save after making the most relief appearances without one among active pitchers, and pitching in his first postseason game despite 1,005 regular season appearances — also the most among active pitchers. He allowed a hit and a walk, but escaped unscathed with one out in the seventh inning.

“A big weapon we’ve had is Albers’s consistency,” Solis said. “Because he was the anchor for so long for us. Even though we were going through a big kind of ups and downs really … Albers has always been the guy and he’s proven to be the guy all season. Obviously, Doolittle, Madson, and Kintzler get a lot of the glory, Albers has been our go-to guy in any kind of situation. Because he’s a power guy, he’s a sinker guy. He can get a groundball, he can get a strikeout. So I would say he’s been the biggest weapon for us.”

Solis replaced Albers and continued his recent string of success. After dealing with a perplexing nerve problem in his elbow, the left-hander’s arm came to life again in August. The result? An 0.88 ERA across 10 2/3 innings over his final 12 appearances during the regular season. On Saturday, he threw eight pitches — all fastballs ranging from 94 to 96 mph — to retire two batters and strand a runner.

“It took a long time,” Solis said. “It took all the way through the break really. We got those four days off and came back and started feeling a little more life. And once it woke back up, I’ve been the same guy I feel like I was last year. Same approach, attacking guys, throwing a lot of fastballs. Off speed when I need it, but I like to attack … When I have the velocity and I have the command that I normally have, I can be pretty effective, especially in tight games like this.”

Madson started the eighth and Perez completed it before Doolittle, whose streak of 21 saves in 21 chances was snapped the final weekend of the regular season, worked around a single to earn the save in his first National League postseason appearance. The final two outs came at once — a 6-4-3 double play off Ben Zobrist’s bat — on his 12th pitch. Quick and easy without the anxiety — how the Nationals imagined it.

“I can’t really speak to what’s gone on before I got here in July, years ago, or in the beginning of this season,” Doolittle said. “All I know is this group, for everything that they’ve been through, we came together as a unit at the right time and came into the playoffs feeling really good about how we were throwing the ball as a group, about how we were able to pick each other up — about how, if somebody gets in a little bit of a mess, you have Oliver, you have Matt that can come in and get big outs. It really gives you confidence when you have so many guys with so much experience that can help you.”

