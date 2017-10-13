

Jayson Werth’s Nationals tenure probably ended Thursday night. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Jayson Werth “couldn’t go there” yet, not quite so soon, not a half-hour after his Nationals season ended in another loss that redefines the phrase gut-wrenching, in part because by this time, he and his other longtime Nationals have so few guts left to wrench. He couldn’t say whether his failure to reach the one main goal he set for his time with the franchise — a World Series that was laughable then, but transformed into a serious consideration — would define his time as a National forever. Perspective takes time. He hadn’t had enough of that yet.

He has seen the Nationals’ hopes eviscerated before, but not like this. Every other time, there was a next year. But Werth, after seven years with the Nationals, is not under contract for the 2018 season. As he leaned against a clubhouse wall at Nationals Park early Friday, pants stained with dirt, knee clearly paining him — loss paining him more — Werth looked like a man defeated.

“This one — I’m not really sure what happened,” Werth said. ” . . . This is tough. This stings a little bit.”

[Dan Steinberg: The existential crisis of the Washington sports fan]

The Nationals have plenty of more cost-efficient outfield depth than Werth moving forward. Perhaps they will sign him as a veteran bench piece. More likely, he will find a new home elsewhere.

The end came swiftly, and included a flyball he lost in the lights that left him looking like a goat, then a strikeout in what will probably be his last Nationals at-bat. Some fans booed him before that last at-bat.

“I can probably count on one hand how many balls I’ve had go in the lights on me in seven years,” Werth said. “For that to happen tonight…”

The numbers will never tell Werth’s tale. They are not franchise-altering.

He did not make an all-star team. His 109 home runs in his seven Nationals seasons are 75th-most in baseball. During his time in Washington, Werth accumulated 13 wins above replacement (WAR), an advanced statistic that summarizes a player’s total contributions to his team. That ranks him 107th in the majors over the period, less than catcher Matt Wieters accumulated in the same span (14.4 WAR). Werth’s .788 on-base plus slugging (OPS) is 55th among hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances in the last seven years.

He has not been a star, not the kind of guy who gets a deal worth $126 million these days — and especially not the kind of guy who got one in 2010.

[Thomas Boswell: All defeats are not created equal]

But the fact of the matter, indisputable despite the number of those who dispute it these days, is that numbers do not tell his story. Numbers do not explain why Dusty Baker, managing for his team’s season Thursday night, chose a guy with one hit in the whole series to play left field and bat second. Werth’s playoff history and importance to the psyche of this team inspired that.

Numbers did not foretell the two-hit, two-walk game Werth compiled when the statistics said he shouldn’t have even started in Game 5. That something extra explains that. And only the unforgiving baseball fates explain why Werth not only missed out on the October joy he wanted, but why October saw fit to steal the light from his eyes like that again.

“You’d love to see things happen perfectly at the end. Unfortunately that’s not always the way it happens,” teammate Ryan Zimmerman said. “I don’t think that should take anything away from what he’s done for a lot of people here. It’s been a fun ride with him.”

Asked what he would do in the hours after the game, Werth said he would have a couple Bard’s beers, then maybe go watch the whole thing again. He said he hardly remembers any of the postseason games he’s played. They are the most freeing moments of his career, Werth has said. But in all but one year of his career, those most free moments eventually transformed into draining ones.

“Seriously, I’m still trying to wrap my head around this one,” Werth said. “I just keep thinking of different stuff that was happening that was off the wall. I’ll probably go watch the whole game back, relive it, torture myself.”

Games like Thursday night test the soul, which longs for explanation and struggles to move forward without it. There will be no explanation, no reason one wily veteran can go out on top, and why a guy like Werth — who transformed the ethos of the Nationals franchise from top to bottom — is left with nothing but near miss memories, as if he didn’t do enough. But in prodding the Nationals organization to grow up to the point that missing the playoffs is unacceptable and 100-loss seasons are unthinkable, Werth did plenty.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished here, obviously. This place has come a long way in seven years. No regrets. We gave it all we had. I know I gave everything I had,” Werth said. “I’m proud to call myself a National. Before I came here, I don’t know if anybody would’ve said that. Even so, this one’s tough to take. We had opportunities and you just still think, man, you can’t believe it’s over.”

Werth’s “proud to call myself a National” echoed Ian Desmond’s sentiment at the end of 2015, and defines the transformation Werth prodded along, which is understood best by those who have been with the Nationals since the beginning. When he signed with Washington, he was a laughingstock. Now big name free agents sign on every year. When he signed, the Nationals lost every regular season. Now, winning division titles is not enough. Werth oversaw the first step of the evolution. Perhaps the next step of the evolution must be shepherded by someone else.

Read more on the Nationals:

For Nationals, a crazy night ends in anguish

Ode to disappointment: A Nats poem from the D.C. Sports Bog

Nationals hurt by crucial missed call in calamitous fifth inning

For vanquished Nats, an inning that will live in infamy

Best and worst from NLDS Game 5