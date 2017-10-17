

General Manager Mike Rizzo prioritized the makeup of the Nationals’ bench in 2017 more than he had in any prior season, a prescient move considering he had to rely on non-regulars repeatedly when injuries dinged his starters.

He prioritized a veteran and experienced bench. He traded for Howie Kendrick before the trade deadline, and while Kendrick did not get many chances to contribute in October, he did help the Nationals a great deal down the stretch. Adam Lind, signed after spring training began, compiled the 13th-highest OPS (.875) among major league first basemen. Stephen Drew spent most of the season injured, and was unable to contribute down the stretch, but less-experienced Wilmer Difo emerged as a versatile backup infielder and competent major league hitter. Brian Goodwin also emerged as big league-ready, and hit 10 home runs in limited duty.

In other words, the Nationals began last season with bench weapons and discovered more along the way. But as the winter months go by, they might need to find some new characters to fill out that subtly crucial unit.

Begin with Lind, because after a disappointing 2016 season left the veteran hunting for a big league job, he reestablished his value by hitting .303 with 14 homers and smoothing out his splits against left-handed pitching. Lind chose the Nationals because that was his only choice entering this season. He will likely have others after a bounceback year, though the glut of power-hitting first base types has not entirely dissipated, meaning his market might not yield exactly what he is looking for. He has a $5 million option with the Nationals, where he could play much the same role he did in 2017, and if he does not decide to exercise it, the Nationals will need a big-hitting left-handed bat off the bench to replace him.

Kendrick, meanwhile, is also a free agent. He hit .293 with an .837 OPS in 52 games, and seemed to fit well in their veteran clubhouse. Players such as Kendrick and Lind — relatively cheap former regulars willing and able to embrace bench duty — are hard to find. But Kendrick, or another veteran right-handed bat like him, seems a crucial part of the kind of October-ready bench Rizzo seems to be prioritizing more and more these days.

Drew, meanwhile, was a bench revelation in 2016, but struggled with injuries in 2017. A beloved clubhouse presence and another former everyday player, Drew showed diminished range at shortstop as he battled hamstring trouble, but can play any of the other infield positions and provide a competitive left-handed at-bat. Perhaps the Nationals will decide Drew is too much of an injury risk, but after his difficult 2017 season, he probably won’t command the $3 million he earned from them in free agency last winter. Maybe they will decide to bring him back cheap. Besides, they no longer need a backup shortstop — Difo might be the best pure defender there in the organization.

Jose Lobaton is not under contract, either. The affable veteran catcher struggled in limited time this season, hitting to a .170 average with a .525 OPS. Backup catchers are not hard to find, though Lobaton’s history with this pitching staff has made him an asset. This is his first winter of free agency, and the Nationals must decide whether to keep him around or hunt a defense-first catcher with a more reliable track record.

In other words, the only full-time member of the bench guaranteed to return is Difo, who could lead a charge of youth into that unit. Goodwin can provide left-handed at-bats and outfield defense off the bench. Victor Robles could be ready to leap to the majors full-time, and did not look overmatched there this fall. But he might need more consistent playing time for another year if the Nationals decide Adam Eaton, Michael A. Taylor and Bryce Harper comprise a strong enough outfield. They will probably decide that.

So more likely than a sudden surge of youth into the bench, the Nationals will spend this offseason hunting and signing the kind of lesser-known players who tend to become key figures at big moments, for better or worse. If they can bring back the bench options they had, they will have a group of solid clubhouse presences with plenty of postseason experience. But those options will not come cheap — and they aren’t easily replaced.

