The most-asked question about the Nationals, and the question likely to be answered before all the others posed here this week, is whether Dusty Baker will return as their manager. All season, the consensus was a strong yes, a “we’ll get it done.” Four days after another playoff loss, the organization has given no word as to his status. Asked whether the organization had a statement about Baker’s status, a team representative did not give one.

But Baker is not the only member of the coaching staff not under contract. Pitching coach Mike Maddux, who signed a two-year deal to break the Nationals’ year-to-year coaching precedent, does not have a deal for 2018. Hitting coach Rick Schu, bench coach Chris Speier, third base coach Bobby Henley, bullpen coach Dan Firova and first base coach Davey Lopes do not have deals, either.

Assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones was suspended just before Game 1 of the National League Division Series while the team investigated a lawsuit filed against him in California that alleged he distributed naked photos of a woman who was trying to sever their relationship. While the team has made no formal announcement about his status, a return seems unlikely.

If Baker does not return, the Nationals will almost certainly give their new manager the opportunity to fill out a new coaching staff. If he does — and remember, that was the publicly spoken expectation from both sides all season — the organization still might have decisions to make about his staff in light of another disappointing October.

Maddux has not raised many questions about his job performance, overseeing the reclamation of Gio Gonzalez, helping Stephen Strasburg make it to October intact, and coupling a hands-on approach to game-planning with a laid-back approach to in-game mental management that many of his pitchers say they appreciate.

When the Nationals hired Maddux, some wondered whether he would insulate Baker from the kinds of pitching decisions that earned him notoriety in the past. While Baker certainly seems to trust Maddux and value his input, he nevertheless managed much as he did at previous managerial stops. Still, Maddux’s keen eye for subtle mechanical discombobulation likely helped the Nationals get a few troubled pitchers out of games sooner than they might have otherwise.

Schu, meanwhile, was not Baker’s hire. He has been the Nationals’ hitting coach since they fired Rick Eckstein midway through the 2013 season in a strange sacrificial lamb scenario, and has been with Rizzo since the two worked for the Diamondbacks in the early years of that organization’s existence.

To a man, any Nationals player will say that Schu is one of the hardest workers in that clubhouse, and is hard to pin down for more than 15 seconds as he marches between the cages and the field with an energy drink in hand. During Baker’s first two years with the Nationals, the team owns a .766 OPS, third-best in the National League to the Rockies (who barely count given their Coors Field advantage) and Cubs.

But this October, when the team needed its vaunted offense most, it succumbed to Cubs pitching — something that several offenses have done in October recently. Nevertheless, if Baker returns but the team decides it needs a change, perhaps that change could come on the hitting side. Jones will almost certainly not return, and perhaps a fresh face in his place will be enough of a change to satisfy any concerns about the offensive slowdown — spurred largely by injuries — in the second half of this season.

Speier, who works largely with the infielders and oversees much of their defensive positioning, has been with Baker at three of his four managerial stops. Henley is one of the longest tenured members of this organization, and also transitioned to Baker’s staff after serving under Matt Williams. No one has suggested any reason either would not return, though if the organization feels a change in energy is required, perhaps that could come at one of those positions. But Baker is known for loyalty to his coaches and built a coaching staff around longtime colleagues he seems unlikely to let go lightly.

One of them, Lopes, might be the easiest to list as “questionable” to return. He is 72 years old, and missed a large portion of the middle of the season to deal with an undisclosed family matter that required his full attention. Lopes is the oldest member of an experienced coaching staff, and while he was as sharp as ever on the bases, he did joke about fatigue and being too old for all this at times last season. In fairness, most people fully involved in a major league baseball season joke about those things regularly. But Lopes does not seem likely to stay in coaching for too much longer, and perhaps he will decide that his tenure should end here.

So even if Baker does return, the Nationals could decide to make changes to his staff in the hopes of tweaking troubles that left them a run short in October once again. Perhaps members of that staff will initiate those changes themselves. As of Wednesday morning, all that is clear is nothing much is clear. But Rizzo has a history of making swift decisions regarding big league personnel this time of year. Decisions seem likely to come soon.