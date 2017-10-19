

The Nationals need to find a fifth starter at least until Joe Ross returns. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

General Manager Mike Rizzo began preliminarily outlining the Nationals’ offseason strategy last Friday morning, hours after his club’s latest crushing Game 5 loss. That strategy does not need to include an overhaul. It does, however, require that Rizzo and Co. address a few major questions. We’ve come up with five and will roll them out one at a time this week.

Several variables factor into a team’s level of success each season. Injuries. Career years. Underperformances. All impact a club’s fortunes. But there has been one constant in the Nationals’ regular season prosperity since 2012: elite starting pitching. Washington’s starters’ ERA has ranked in the top four in the league in each of the club’s four playoff campaigns. The Nationals ranked seventh the other two years. Here’s a breakdown:

2012: 3.40 (2nd)

2013: 3.60 (7th)

2014: 3.04 (1st)

2015: 3.70 (7th)

2016: 3.60 (2nd)

2017: 3.63 (4th)

Quality pitching, in other words, has been the Nationals’ hallmark. The organization prioritizes starting pitching every draft, scours the trade market for it, and invests in it on the free agent market when necessary — all with a keen eye for talent. Will they do it again this offseason?

There is no desperation to add starting pitching for 2018. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, and Tanner Roark, locks for the rotation, are under contract for next season. But what about the fifth spot? Joe Ross underwent Tommy John surgery in July and isn’t expected to return until the middle of the next season — and that’s the rosiest time frame. Do the Nationals hand the fifth spot to A.J. Cole, who posted a 3.00 over his final 36 innings in 2017, or Erick Fedde, their top pitching prospect, until Ross returns? Do they re-sign Edwin Jackson and/or take fliers on other veteran low-cost types to compete for the vacancy in spring training? Or do they whip out the checkbook in free agency or make a splash via trade?

A conventional conclusion is a conservative approach. With Scherzer and Strasburg partnering as the best one-two punch in baseball, the Nationals don’t need an ace. But they aren’t always conventional. Their starters had a 3.04 (!) ERA in 2014, but they still snuck in to sign Max Scherzer to a $210 million contract. Some considered the expenditure unnecessary. Roark, coming off compiling a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts, was relegated to the bullpen in 2015. Three years later, Roark is back in the rotation and Scherzer is the frontrunner to win his second straight NL Cy Young Award. He has proven indispensable.

How about last winter, when the Nationals nearly pulled a blockbuster trade for Chris Sale before the Red Sox swooped in and acquired him from the White Sox? Imagine a Scherzer-Sale-Strasburg troika atop the rotation . . . okay, come back now. On top of all that, the Nationals signed Strasburg to a $175 million extension in May 2016. They vehemently believe a team can never have enough starting pitching and that mindset informs their roster construction.

A few things to keep in mind as free agency approaches: They don’t have any obvious holes that would require significant investments to fill, Jayson Werth’s $21 million salary is coming off the books, and a naming rights deal could add another revenue stream this offseason. Further, Gonzalez’s contract expires after next season. Add those up and the Nationals could decide now is the time to acquire another big-time starting pitcher. Or they could, instead, stash the extra money and allocate it for a record-shattering offer to Bryce Harper when he becomes a free agent next offseason. Or something else.

If they decide to allocate the funds — or at least some of them — to a starting pitcher, the top free agent options are Yu Darvish, Lance Lynn, and Jake Arrieta. Johnny Cueto and Masahiro Tanaka could join the sweepstakes if they opt out of their contracts. The next tier includes Alex Cobb, Jeremy Hellickson, Jaime Garcia, Jhoulys Chacin, and Jason Vargas. And if those groups don’t entice Washington perhaps the move is a trade. Rizzo covets cheap, controllable talent and could poach one from a rebuilding club in search of prospects (see his attempt to acquire Sale from the White Sox followed by his trade for Adam Eaton last winter).

The Nationals don’t need to add a prominent starting pitcher. They already employ one of the best foursomes in baseball. They just need to fill the fifth spot with somebody who can eat innings. But they also prioritize starting pitching and have proven unafraid to pursue top-tier talent when least expected. Perhaps they’ll do it again this offseason.

