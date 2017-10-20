

Jayson Werth has probably played his last game as a National. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Jayson Werth’s seven-year tenure with the Nationals, which spans the organization’s rise from perennial cellar dweller to annual playoff contender, probably ended Oct. 12, 2017. He went 2 for 4 with a double and two walks that night at Nationals Park. He struck out swinging in his last at-bat. He lost a ball in the lights in left field, which cost the Nationals a run in a demoralizing 9-8 loss to the Cubs in another NLDS Game 5. Afterward, holding a gluten-free beer in his hand, he was dumbfounded.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around this one,” Werth said.

It was not how Werth envisioned concluding his career in Washington. The 2017 club, he claimed on multiple occasions, was the franchise’s best-equipped for a deep playoff run. But that is probably how it ended. He finished an injury-plagued age-38 season with a .226 batting average and .715 OPS in 70 games — his fewest since 2003, when he wasn’t an established big leaguer yet — and he isn’t under contract for next season.

Of course, there’s always a chance Werth returns. During the season, Werth repeatedly said he didn’t plan to retire. Maybe the Nationals re-sign him if he’s willing to assume a bench role. His leadership and clubhouse presence would be welcome. But that isn’t likely. If it was, the organization probably wouldn’t have produced a tribute video and played it during Washington’s regular season finale, which included various standing ovations for Werth, a fan favorite who doffed his cap in acknowledgment. He knew it wasn’t likely. He teammates knew it. The club knew it.

The reality is that the Nationals have a ready-made replacement in Adam Eaton. He’ll probably play left field, because Michael A. Taylor emerged as a legitimate everyday center fielder — and one of the game’s premier defenders at the position — following Eaton’s season-ending knee injury in late April. That Bryce Harper fellow will play right field. That’s a top-shelf outfield, certainly defensively.

Further down the depth chart, Washington employs younger — and cheaper — major league-ready outfield talent than Werth to populate its bench. Rookie Brian Goodwin swatted 13 home runs in proving he’s capable of handling big league pitching, can patrol center field and made the postseason roster. He figures to have the inside track on the fourth outfielder spot for 2018.

Victor Robles is another option. The rookie impressed with his toolsy skill set — enough to make the playoff roster — but the Nationals probably would rather have their 20-year-old top prospect accumulating at-bats and experience in the minors. If the Nationals want to start him at the big league level, they’d probably move an outfielder above him. Would the Nationals flip one? Perhaps sell high on Taylor? Andrew Stevenson and Rafael Bautista are other alternatives for the bench.

Werth, on the other hand, seems destined to join an American League club. The move would allow him to split time between the outfield and designated hitter. Pushing 40, Werth isn’t the hitter he once was. But he can still string together those signature seven-pitch, eight-pitch, nine-pitch at-bats, and he offers an invaluable clubhouse presence.

If/when Werth signs elsewhere, it’ll be the end of a remarkable era, one the industry did not envision when the Nationals committed $126 million over seven years to Werth in December 2010. The Nationals were ridiculed for giving that much money to a one-time all-star six months shy of his 32nd birthday. Werth was criticized for choosing a last-place team over the chance to play for another contender.

In the end, those critiques became laughable. Werth’s signing was a turning point for the franchise. He helped shepherd the Nationals’ transformation. They’ve now been to the playoffs in four of the past six seasons. Each trip ended with a disappointing NLDS exit, but the Nationals are in position for more chances. Werth just probably won’t be around for them.

