

Nationals outfielder Victor Robles, left, smiles as teammate Wilmer Difo waves a towel before the start of Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Cubs. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Victor Robles didn’t expect to be on the Nationals’ playoff roster. For most of this season, the Nationals didn’t expect him to be there, either. The plan was to let Robles finish the season with Class AA Harrisburg, then play a full season in the Arizona Fall League as one of the headlining prospects there. Then the plan changed.

When the Nationals decided to bring Robles up for September, then to add him to the playoff roster, they made alternate plans for their fall league spots and sent organizational minor league player of the year Daniel Johnson to fill a spot for the Mesa Solar Sox. Robles arrived late, earlier this week, restoring his expected place as one of the most prominent prospects in the AFL.

Robles took a week off and is now two games into his AFL schedule. He hit his first homer of the fall Tuesday night, and is 3 for 8 with a stolen base in two games. The 20-year-old prospect looked major-league ready in his brief September stint, going 6 for 24 with defensive flare and a penchant for extra bases. Before he made the playoff roster, the plan was to have him go to winter ball in the Dominican Republic, too. Such a schedule would keep Robles busy ahead of what seems likely to be his first invitation to major league spring training. Robles played a few simulated games with Nationals big leaguers last spring, but has never been in camp full-time.

Other than Robles and his replacement, Johnson, the Nationals sent a more experienced corps to Arizona than they might normally. Dakota Bacus, a 26-year-old right-hander who reached Class AA Harrisburg this season, is pitching to a 4.15 ERA in four games with Mesa. Former Phillies closing candidate, now Nationals minor league right-hander Jimmy Cordero has thrown five scoreless innings. Right-hander Kyle McGowin, acquired in the Danny Espinosa deal last winter, has a 2.25 ERA in three starts. Right-hander Austen Williams, 25, has allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

All four pitchers are teetering out of prospect age, but are considered players who could benefit greatly from the confidence and experience the league provides. Perhaps they take the next step. Perhaps they iron out mechanical problems. Generally, the Nationals do not send elite pitching prospects to the fall league because of concerns about workload, though Stephen Strasburg and Drew Storen were exceptions.

Catcher Taylor Gushue is also with Mesa, hitting .077 in seven games. Infielder Kelvin Gutierrez is there, as well, playing sparsely, with no hits in two games played.

Former Nationals prospect Sheldon Neuse, who headed to Oakland in the Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson deal, is also on the Solar Sox, and hitting .286 with two homers. Johnson, however, has continued his emergent season with a strong AFL showing. He is hitting .343 with two homers and an .807 OPS.

The Arizona Fall League stretches to mid-November, with a championship game scheduled for Nov. 18.

