The consensus is the Nationals are entering the final year of a window with its current cast of characters. Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and General Manager Mike Rizzo are among those whose contracts expire after the 2018 season. The 2019 club will undoubtedly look different on the field. Perhaps off it, too.

But the Nationals’ future is not dim. In addition to the players under club control beyond 2018 — a group that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner — there are a few top-flight talents waiting for their chance to open another window.

Atop that group sits Victor Robles. The center fielder is Washington’s top prospect and widely regarded as one of the top 10 prospects in baseball. At 20 years old, he became the youngest player in the majors when he was unexpectedly called up from Class AA in mid-September, but he did not appear overwhelmed. His five-tool skill set shined. He was impressive — impressive enough to make the postseason roster — and is excelling in the Arizona Fall League.

Robles, as expected, is the No. 1 prospect in Baseball America’s latest rankings of Nationals prospects. According to the publication, Washington’s farm crop “remains a top-heavy system,” with strengths such as its outfield and weaknesses in its talent up the middle.

Outfielder Juan Soto, who was limited to 32 games in 2017 because of injuries, is the clear No. 2. In a subsequent chat, Baseball America writer Carlos Collazo predicted Robles and Soto will make the publication’s list of top 100 prospects across baseball, while right-hander Erick Fedde, who made his major league debut this season, and shortstop Carter Kieboom, who was also limited because of injuries, have an outside chance.

Left-hander Seth Romero, Washington’s first-round pick in June’s draft, rounds out the Nationals’ top five prospects, according to Baseball America. Below is the entire top 10 list.

1. Victor Robles

Position: CF

Age: 20

Acquired: International free agent in 2013 ($250,000)

MLB stats: .250/.308./.458, 2 3B, 1 2B in 13 games

MiLB stats: .300/.382/.493, 10 HR, 8 3B, 37 2B, 27 SB in 114 games

2. Juan Soto

Position: OF

Age: 19

Acquired: International free agent in 2015 ($1.5 million)

MiLB stats: .351/.415/.505, 3 HR, 6 2B in 32 games

3. Erick Fedde

Position: SP

Age: 24

Acquired: 1st round, 18th overall in 2014 draft

MLB stats: 15 1/3 IP, 9.39 ERA, 15 SO, 8 BB in 3 starts

MiLB stats: 90 1/3 IP, 3.69 ERA, 79 SO, 23 BB in 29 games (13 starts)

4. Carter Kieboom

Position: SS

Age: 20

Acquired: 1st round, 28th overall in 2016 draft

MiLB stats: .296/.400/.497, 9 HR, 35 RBI, 28 BB in 61 games

5. Seth Romero

Position: SP

Age: 21

Acquired: 1st round, 25th overall in 2017 draft

MiLB stats: 22 IP, 4.91 ERA, 35 SO, 8 BB in 7 starts

[The Nationals typically pass on players with off-field issues. Seth Romero is an exception.]

6. Luis Garcia

Position: 2B/SS

Age: 17

Acquired: International free agent in 2016 ($1.3 million)

MiLB stats: .302/.330/.387, 1 HR, 3 3B, 8 3B, 32 SO in 49 games

7. Wil Crowe

Position: SP

Age: 23

Acquired: 2nd round, 65th overall in 2017 draft

MiLB stats: 24 1/3 IP, 2.96 ERA, 17 SO, 4 BB in nine starts

8. Daniel Johnson

Position: CF

Age: 22

Acquired: 5th round, 154th overall in 2016 draft

MiLB stats: .298/.356/.861, 22 HR, 72 RBI, 100 SO, 35 BB, 22 SB in 130 games

9. Raudy Read

Position: C

Age: 24

Acquired: International free agent in 2011 ($130,000)

MLB stats: 3 for 11 in 8 games

MiLB stats: .265/.312/.455, 17 HR, 61 RBI, 79 SO, 27 BB in 108 games

10. Yasel Antuna

Position: SS/3B

Age: 18

Acquired: International free agent in 2016 ($3.9 million)

MiLB stats: .301/.382/.399, 1 HR, 3 3B, 8 2B, 5 SB, 29 SO, 23 BB in 48 games

