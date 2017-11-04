

The Nationals will bring back third base coach Bob Henley to serve on Dave Martinez’s staff. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bob Henley will return as the Washington Nationals’ third base coach, according to a person familiar with the situation, making him potentially the only member of Dusty Baker’s staff to also join new Manager Dave Martinez’s.

Henley was named third base coach after the hiring of Matt Williams before the 2014 season. When Williams was fired, the Nationals brought him back to serve on Baker’s staff; he was one of only two coaches who returned then. The other was former hitting coach Rick Schu.

Schu’s Nationals tenure ended Thursday, when the Nationals named Kevin Long hitting coach as the only other coach locked in to Martinez’s staff. The Nationals will need a new pitching coach after Mike Maddux left to join the St. Louis Cardinals. They have yet to name a first base coach, bench coach, bullpen coach or assistant hitting coach, and those who previously filled those positions were all Baker choices in 2016.

Henley is one of the longest-tenured members of the Nationals’ organization. He played for the Montreal Expos, then began managing in their minor league system in 2003. Henley stayed on when the team moved to D.C., and he coached in the minors until being promoted to Williams’s staff. Henley has worked with every homegrown Nationals big leaguer at some point in his development and is well-regarded within the organization. As a result, it seemed likely he would remain in some role. The only question was whether it would be in the majors or minors.

The 44-year-old has a reputation as an extremely aggressive third base coach, and he has earned the nickname “Sendley” over the years. Players made T-shirts with his name on it that teased his habit of sending runners home, and his friendly Alabama drawl is a clubhouse staple that will remain so.

